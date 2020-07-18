All apartments in Chino
6972 Fenton Street
6972 Fenton Street

6972 Fenton Street · No Longer Available
Location

6972 Fenton Street, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
GREAT LOCATION!!! Lovely two story single family home in Chino with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with inside laundry. Spacious living room and family room with fireplace, light and ceiling fan. Large open kitchen with breakfast counter and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs with light and ceiling fan. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Tons of cabinet space upstairs and a separate work station. Spacious easy maintenance enclosed backyard with block and wood fence. Close to gated community pool, spa and BBQ. Located near parks, schools, shopping and Home Depot. The community has a second gated pool and spa area with exercise room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6972 Fenton Street have any available units?
6972 Fenton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6972 Fenton Street have?
Some of 6972 Fenton Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6972 Fenton Street currently offering any rent specials?
6972 Fenton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6972 Fenton Street pet-friendly?
No, 6972 Fenton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 6972 Fenton Street offer parking?
Yes, 6972 Fenton Street offers parking.
Does 6972 Fenton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6972 Fenton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6972 Fenton Street have a pool?
Yes, 6972 Fenton Street has a pool.
Does 6972 Fenton Street have accessible units?
No, 6972 Fenton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6972 Fenton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6972 Fenton Street has units with dishwashers.
