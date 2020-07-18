6972 Fenton Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

GREAT LOCATION!!! Lovely two story single family home in Chino with 4 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with inside laundry. Spacious living room and family room with fireplace, light and ceiling fan. Large open kitchen with breakfast counter and lots of cabinet space. All bedrooms are upstairs with light and ceiling fan. Large Master bedroom with walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Tons of cabinet space upstairs and a separate work station. Spacious easy maintenance enclosed backyard with block and wood fence. Close to gated community pool, spa and BBQ. Located near parks, schools, shopping and Home Depot. The community has a second gated pool and spa area with exercise room.