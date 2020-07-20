6761 Edinboro St

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 05/23/19 Must See! Spacious 4 bedrooms 3 baths 1 office, 2 car garage home located in a quiet neighborhood in College Park Chino. Has a short walk to local stores and restaurants. Great parks and outdoor recreation areas. Office downstairs can be used as the fifth bedroom. The Gourmet inspired kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel microwave/ gas range/ dishwasher. Beautiful clubhouse with pool, gym, BBQ and meeting center. Very nice and safe neighborhood. Partially furnished.



(RLNE4916045)