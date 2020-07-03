6657 Eucalyptus Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in the College Park community of Chino! This home was built in 2013! It is conveniently located within minutes of schools, shopping, and the freeway!



This property features lots of natural light, canned lighting throughout and is very spacious. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and so much more! The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room, making entertaining a breeze! 1 bedroom and full bath is located on the first, perfect for guests. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is very spacious and has its own master bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor.



This home has a large 2-car detached garage. Spacious backyard with low-maintanace landscaping to save money during the drought! HOA fees are included with the rent! This property is a definite must see on your list!



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.



Mesa Properties

417-B N. Central Ave

Upland, CA 91786

(909)-360-2660



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,449, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,439, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.