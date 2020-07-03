All apartments in Chino
6657 Eucalyptus Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:12 PM

6657 Eucalyptus Avenue

6657 Eucalyptus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6657 Eucalyptus Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3 bathroom home located in the College Park community of Chino! This home was built in 2013! It is conveniently located within minutes of schools, shopping, and the freeway!

This property features lots of natural light, canned lighting throughout and is very spacious. The interior of the home has been freshly painted. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, and so much more! The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room, making entertaining a breeze! 1 bedroom and full bath is located on the first, perfect for guests. The remaining three bedrooms are located on the second floor. The master bedroom is very spacious and has its own master bathroom. The laundry room is conveniently located on the second floor.

This home has a large 2-car detached garage. Spacious backyard with low-maintanace landscaping to save money during the drought! HOA fees are included with the rent! This property is a definite must see on your list!

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please call (909) 360-2660 ext. 1.

Mesa Properties
417-B N. Central Ave
Upland, CA 91786
(909)-360-2660

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,449, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,439, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have any available units?
6657 Eucalyptus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have?
Some of 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6657 Eucalyptus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue offers parking.
Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have a pool?
No, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6657 Eucalyptus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

