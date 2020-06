Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

Prime Location Home for rent. Property is located in community-College park, great living environment with a club house, swimming pool, BBQ area, splash play area for kids, spa, Gym, and nice sitting areas. This home features 5 bedrooms, one bedroom downstairs. It come with double kitchen, a nice size of balcony, upstairs loft with build-in study desk. Open floor plan with great sunshine in the home! Rent will include Washer, Dyer and double door stainless Fridge included!