Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range Property Amenities parking internet access

Live on a private estate with your own private parking area and entrance. Beautiful unit with no shared walls. Close to everything in one of the nice areas of Chino. Safe, quit and private. Must See this gorgeous unit. ALL utilities are included: Wifi, cable, internet, Gas, Electric, trash and water are included. Mask required. Call Kirk for pivate showing. 909-645-6221