4473 Juanita

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking pool

Charming Chino Townhome -

This two bed/ two bath with a den/bonus room has hardwood floors though out, arched ceilings, forced heat, central a/c, washer/ dryer hook-ups, landscaped backyard with a covered patio, covered carport and driveway. Located in a well kept community that offers a pool, community recreation room and private park.



Don Lugo High School, Ramona Junior High and Dickson Elementary are the neighborhood schools.



Small pet okay with an additional deposit.

One year lease required. Owner will drop the rent to $1795 with a two year lease.

Tenant is responsible for all gas, electric, water and trash.

Landlord pays for gardener.



$1825 monthly

$1600.00 deposit



Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 630 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.



To view this property, please text or call Loresia at 562-206-3426.



