Chino, CA
4473 Juanita
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:07 AM

4473 Juanita

4473 Juanita Court · No Longer Available
Location

4473 Juanita Court, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Charming Chino Townhome -
This two bed/ two bath with a den/bonus room has hardwood floors though out, arched ceilings, forced heat, central a/c, washer/ dryer hook-ups, landscaped backyard with a covered patio, covered carport and driveway. Located in a well kept community that offers a pool, community recreation room and private park.

Don Lugo High School, Ramona Junior High and Dickson Elementary are the neighborhood schools.

Small pet okay with an additional deposit.
One year lease required. Owner will drop the rent to $1795 with a two year lease.
Tenant is responsible for all gas, electric, water and trash.
Landlord pays for gardener.

$1825 monthly
$1600.00 deposit

Applicants may apply directly online at longbeachhomes4rent.com. There is a $30 non-refundable fee for all adult applicants. To qualify applicants must have a 630 or better FICO score, verifiable income and good rental history.

To view this property, please text or call Loresia at 562-206-3426.

(RLNE5630339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Juanita have any available units?
4473 Juanita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 4473 Juanita have?
Some of 4473 Juanita's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 Juanita currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Juanita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Juanita pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 Juanita is pet friendly.
Does 4473 Juanita offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Juanita offers parking.
Does 4473 Juanita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4473 Juanita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Juanita have a pool?
Yes, 4473 Juanita has a pool.
Does 4473 Juanita have accessible units?
No, 4473 Juanita does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Juanita have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Juanita does not have units with dishwashers.

