16020 HUCKLEBERRY Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW LENNAR'S SMART HOME IN CHINO PRESERVE COMMUNITY! ENERGY STAR HOME WITH SOLAR SYSTEM (WHICH HAS BEEN PAID OFF) TO SAVE TENANT'S ELECTRIC CHARGE (JUST PAYS THE EXCESS USAGE OF ELECTRICITY). ONE BEDROOM ONE BATH DOWNSTAIRS; MODERN DESIGNED SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, REFRIGERATOR, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, WALK-IN PANTRY, TILE FLOOR & BREAKFAST NOOK! SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM WITH LAMINATED WOOD FLOOR & SLIDE DOOR TO THE SIDE YARD! MASTER BEDROOM WITH HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & ORGANIZER (WOMAN'S DELIGHT)! MODERN DESIGNED MASTER BATHROOM WITH TILE FLOOR, DUAL SINKS AND SEPARATE BATHTUB & SHOWER! 2 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS SHARING A BATHROOM WITH DUAL SINKS & TILE FLOOR! LAUNDRY ROOM UPSTAIRS WITH TILE FLOOR, WASHER & DRYER! EXTRA STORAGE SPACE UNDER STAIRCASE! 2-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH TANKLESS WATER HEATER!