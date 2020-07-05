All apartments in Chino
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
15777 Moonflower Avenue
Last updated November 5 2019 at 4:18 AM

15777 Moonflower Avenue

15777 Moonflower Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15777 Moonflower Avenue, Chino, CA 91708

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
new construction
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
media room
new construction
tennis court
Brand NEW home in The Preserve Community. Beautiful Single Family Residence in a quiet neighborhood. 4 Bedrooms 3 Full bathrooms; one Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. Open concept kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and bright white cabinets. Refridgerator, washer, dryer will be included and are on their way! The Preserve commmunity is unlike any other! The HOA ameneties have so much to offer including tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pools, Recreation room, free coffee at the Park House. Most ameneties at The ParkHouse are what really makes this community stand out: Movie theater w/ popcorn machine, conference room, free wifi & Computer/printer use, Library, Pool Table Room, Poker Table... its ALL here! AND the HOA is included in the rent. Come enjoy with wonderful home and this unique community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have any available units?
15777 Moonflower Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have?
Some of 15777 Moonflower Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15777 Moonflower Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15777 Moonflower Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15777 Moonflower Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15777 Moonflower Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 15777 Moonflower Avenue offers parking.
Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15777 Moonflower Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 15777 Moonflower Avenue has a pool.
Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15777 Moonflower Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15777 Moonflower Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15777 Moonflower Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

