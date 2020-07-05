15777 Moonflower Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court conference room clubhouse coffee bar parking pool pool table garage internet access media room new construction tennis court

Brand NEW home in The Preserve Community. Beautiful Single Family Residence in a quiet neighborhood. 4 Bedrooms 3 Full bathrooms; one Bedroom and Full bath downstairs. Open concept kitchen with island, granite counter tops, and bright white cabinets. Refridgerator, washer, dryer will be included and are on their way! The Preserve commmunity is unlike any other! The HOA ameneties have so much to offer including tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pools, Recreation room, free coffee at the Park House. Most ameneties at The ParkHouse are what really makes this community stand out: Movie theater w/ popcorn machine, conference room, free wifi & Computer/printer use, Library, Pool Table Room, Poker Table... its ALL here! AND the HOA is included in the rent. Come enjoy with wonderful home and this unique community.