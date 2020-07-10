14453 Figueroa Lane

Amenities

With 1,829 sq. ft., this is a great single-family home. A delightful living room greets you upon entering the home and flows into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a pantry, slide-in range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. With all of the kitchen appliances already included, it’s great to have one less thing to worry about. Also downstairs is a powder room and coat closet. Upstairs, you’ll find two secondary bedrooms and a bathroom with bath/shower combo and dual sinks. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet with built-in shoe rack allowing for plenty of room for all your clothes, shoes and accessories. Connected to the master bedroom is the master bathroom which features a luxurious soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs for your convenience.