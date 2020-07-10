All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 14453 Figueroa Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
14453 Figueroa Lane
Last updated June 5 2020 at 6:25 AM

14453 Figueroa Lane

14453 Figueroa Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14453 Figueroa Ln, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
With 1,829 sq. ft., this is a great single-family home. A delightful living room greets you upon entering the home and flows into the dining room and kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with a pantry, slide-in range, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. With all of the kitchen appliances already included, it’s great to have one less thing to worry about. Also downstairs is a powder room and coat closet. Upstairs, you’ll find two secondary bedrooms and a bathroom with bath/shower combo and dual sinks. The master bedroom includes a spacious walk-in closet with built-in shoe rack allowing for plenty of room for all your clothes, shoes and accessories. Connected to the master bedroom is the master bathroom which features a luxurious soaking tub, shower and dual sinks. The laundry room is also conveniently located upstairs for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14453 Figueroa Lane have any available units?
14453 Figueroa Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14453 Figueroa Lane have?
Some of 14453 Figueroa Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14453 Figueroa Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14453 Figueroa Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14453 Figueroa Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14453 Figueroa Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14453 Figueroa Lane offer parking?
No, 14453 Figueroa Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14453 Figueroa Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14453 Figueroa Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14453 Figueroa Lane have a pool?
No, 14453 Figueroa Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14453 Figueroa Lane have accessible units?
No, 14453 Figueroa Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14453 Figueroa Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14453 Figueroa Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710

Similar Pages

Chino 1 BedroomsChino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with BalconyChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CABuena Park, CA
Norwalk, CABrea, CARedlands, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CAFontana, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside