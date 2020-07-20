14394 Willamette Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 2 story single family home is located in one of the most popular community-College park, great living environment with a club house, swimming pool, BBQ area, splash play area for kids, spa, Gym, and nice sitting areas. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, double loft room, FREE USE SOLAR SYSTEM. Open floor plan with great sunshine in the home! Close to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping centers and easy access to freeway 71,91 and 60. Come and see this home, and you will love it.