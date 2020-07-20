All apartments in Chino
Last updated May 16 2019 at 10:37 AM

14394 Willamette Avenue

14394 Willamette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

14394 Willamette Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This beautiful 2 story single family home is located in one of the most popular community-College park, great living environment with a club house, swimming pool, BBQ area, splash play area for kids, spa, Gym, and nice sitting areas. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, double loft room, FREE USE SOLAR SYSTEM. Open floor plan with great sunshine in the home! Close to schools, supermarkets, restaurants, shopping centers and easy access to freeway 71,91 and 60. Come and see this home, and you will love it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14394 Willamette Avenue have any available units?
14394 Willamette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 14394 Willamette Avenue have?
Some of 14394 Willamette Avenue's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14394 Willamette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14394 Willamette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14394 Willamette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14394 Willamette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 14394 Willamette Avenue offer parking?
No, 14394 Willamette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14394 Willamette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14394 Willamette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14394 Willamette Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 14394 Willamette Avenue has a pool.
Does 14394 Willamette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14394 Willamette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14394 Willamette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14394 Willamette Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
