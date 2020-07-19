13869 Tucker Ave

Amenities

dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave oven range Property Amenities garage

Cozy Single-family home in Chino - Cottage style property located in Chino. Kitchen includes stovetop/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Central air and heating. Two car attached garage. This property is located in the Chino Valley School District. This home is located near The Shoppes at Chino Hills, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants and freeways. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!



Monthly Rent: $2,300.00

Deposit: starts at $2,300.00 (varies depending on credit)



Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.



For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com



(RLNE4523857)