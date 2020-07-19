All apartments in Chino
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13869 Tucker Ave

13869 Tucker Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13869 Tucker Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
garage
Cozy Single-family home in Chino - Cottage style property located in Chino. Kitchen includes stovetop/oven, dishwasher and microwave. Central air and heating. Two car attached garage. This property is located in the Chino Valley School District. This home is located near The Shoppes at Chino Hills, multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants and freeways. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $2,300.00
Deposit: starts at $2,300.00 (varies depending on credit)

Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com

(RLNE4523857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13869 Tucker Ave have any available units?
13869 Tucker Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13869 Tucker Ave have?
Some of 13869 Tucker Ave's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13869 Tucker Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13869 Tucker Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13869 Tucker Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13869 Tucker Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13869 Tucker Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13869 Tucker Ave offers parking.
Does 13869 Tucker Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13869 Tucker Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13869 Tucker Ave have a pool?
No, 13869 Tucker Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13869 Tucker Ave have accessible units?
No, 13869 Tucker Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13869 Tucker Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13869 Tucker Ave has units with dishwashers.
