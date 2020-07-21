All apartments in Chino
13556 Ardmore Place

Location

13556 Ardmore Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 full bath Single Family Home is move-in ready. This beautiful home has laminate wood flooring throughout, The living room has a fireplace, the kitchen has granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, stove /oven, over the stove microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. the master bedroom is a nice size with its own on-suite with double sink and shower. All bedrooms are a great size and the second bathroom has a shower and tub combo great for small kids. The fenced in back yard is huge, it's great for kids and pets it has an RV parking, Patio, and Deck.
This great home also comes with a washer and dryer in the garage.
This home is truly a great rental in Chino: Full upgrades, and pet-friendly!

This home is pet-friendly with a $30 per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.

*****

If you would like to secure the property now, you are welcomed to apply to the property on the following link:

http://www.formaticpropertymanagement.com/search-rentals/

*****

Professionally managed by Formatic Property Management, Inc., offering excellent customer service, the latest in technology, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Formatic Property Management, Inc.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

