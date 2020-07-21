13556 Ardmore Place

Amenities

This beautiful 3 Bedroom and 2 full bath Single Family Home is move-in ready. This beautiful home has laminate wood flooring throughout, The living room has a fireplace, the kitchen has granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, stove /oven, over the stove microwave, dishwasher, and refrigerator. the master bedroom is a nice size with its own on-suite with double sink and shower. All bedrooms are a great size and the second bathroom has a shower and tub combo great for small kids. The fenced in back yard is huge, it's great for kids and pets it has an RV parking, Patio, and Deck.

This great home also comes with a washer and dryer in the garage.

This home is truly a great rental in Chino: Full upgrades, and pet-friendly!



This home is pet-friendly with a $30 per month/pet rent and $250 per pet deposit. Maximum two pets.



