Chino, CA
13438 Hammer Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:13 AM

13438 Hammer Ave

13438 Hammer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13438 Hammer Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
17
photos
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a quiet and well established neighborhood in Chino.
$2700 month
Security Deposit $2700
No Pets - No Exceptions
Gardening Included
Ready for move-in by July
Centrally located near shops, freeways, and schools
Electric Vehicle Ready
High Ceilings
Upstairs laundry room with sink
Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator not included)
Recessed lighting throughout the house
4 Bedrooms (3 upstairs and 1 downstairs)
3 Full Bathrooms
3 car garage with epoxy floors, overhead steel shelves, and indoor fan
3 car garage
Dual A/C Units
New Thermostats
Security Cameras
New water heater
Outdoor Patio with large backyard
Walking Distance to Schools
2 nearby parks

Credit and Background reports will be required if you decide to continue your application after an in-person viewing of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13438 Hammer Ave have any available units?
13438 Hammer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13438 Hammer Ave have?
Some of 13438 Hammer Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13438 Hammer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13438 Hammer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13438 Hammer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 13438 Hammer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13438 Hammer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13438 Hammer Ave offers parking.
Does 13438 Hammer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13438 Hammer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13438 Hammer Ave have a pool?
No, 13438 Hammer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13438 Hammer Ave have accessible units?
No, 13438 Hammer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13438 Hammer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13438 Hammer Ave has units with dishwashers.
