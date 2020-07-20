13438 Hammer Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

17

photos

Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a quiet and well established neighborhood in Chino.

$2700 month

Security Deposit $2700

No Pets - No Exceptions

Gardening Included

Ready for move-in by July

Centrally located near shops, freeways, and schools

Electric Vehicle Ready

High Ceilings

Upstairs laundry room with sink

Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator not included)

Recessed lighting throughout the house

4 Bedrooms (3 upstairs and 1 downstairs)

3 Full Bathrooms

3 car garage with epoxy floors, overhead steel shelves, and indoor fan

3 car garage

Dual A/C Units

New Thermostats

Security Cameras

New water heater

Outdoor Patio with large backyard

Walking Distance to Schools

2 nearby parks



Credit and Background reports will be required if you decide to continue your application after an in-person viewing of the home.