Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 13137 Melon Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
13137 Melon Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM
1 of 38
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13137 Melon Avenue
13137 Melon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
13137 Melon Avenue, Chino, CA 91710
Amenities
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Supra controlled by tenant
Please call listing agent Linda Binford 714 305 9288 for access 24 hours in advance after June 1, 2020.
Virtual tour is current, photos from last year.
Tenants will require renters insurance to cover contents.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have any available units?
13137 Melon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13137 Melon Avenue have?
Some of 13137 Melon Avenue's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13137 Melon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13137 Melon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13137 Melon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino
.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue offer parking?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have a pool?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park West
13151 Yorba Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708
Similar Pages
Chino 1 Bedrooms
Chino 2 Bedrooms
Chino Apartments with Gym
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments
Chino Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redlands, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Glendora, CA
Fontana, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside