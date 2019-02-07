All apartments in Chino
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

13137 Melon Avenue

13137 Melon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13137 Melon Avenue, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Supra controlled by tenant

Please call listing agent Linda Binford 714 305 9288 for access 24 hours in advance after June 1, 2020.

Virtual tour is current, photos from last year.

Tenants will require renters insurance to cover contents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13137 Melon Avenue have any available units?
13137 Melon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 13137 Melon Avenue have?
Some of 13137 Melon Avenue's amenities include ceiling fan, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13137 Melon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13137 Melon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13137 Melon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue offer parking?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have a pool?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13137 Melon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13137 Melon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
