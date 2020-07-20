All apartments in Chino
12806 Somerset Place
Last updated July 15 2019 at 2:44 AM

12806 Somerset Place

12806 Somerset Place · No Longer Available
Location

12806 Somerset Place, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautifully remodeled home in Hampshire Village. A very desirable community that is safe and clean. Super floorplan with 2 bedrooms and a loft upstairs, spacious living room with fireplace, nook, and large kitchen downstairs. Indoor laundry room and downstairs powder room. Attached 2 car garage, with automatic opener. Beautiful wood floors in the living area. Brand new interior paint. Brand new rustic kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Gas oven and stove, dishwasher, microwave. Newer central air and heat

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12806 Somerset Place have any available units?
12806 Somerset Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 12806 Somerset Place have?
Some of 12806 Somerset Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12806 Somerset Place currently offering any rent specials?
12806 Somerset Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12806 Somerset Place pet-friendly?
No, 12806 Somerset Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 12806 Somerset Place offer parking?
Yes, 12806 Somerset Place offers parking.
Does 12806 Somerset Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12806 Somerset Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12806 Somerset Place have a pool?
No, 12806 Somerset Place does not have a pool.
Does 12806 Somerset Place have accessible units?
No, 12806 Somerset Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12806 Somerset Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12806 Somerset Place has units with dishwashers.
