12806 Somerset Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodeled home in Hampshire Village. A very desirable community that is safe and clean. Super floorplan with 2 bedrooms and a loft upstairs, spacious living room with fireplace, nook, and large kitchen downstairs. Indoor laundry room and downstairs powder room. Attached 2 car garage, with automatic opener. Beautiful wood floors in the living area. Brand new interior paint. Brand new rustic kitchen cabinets with granite counters. Gas oven and stove, dishwasher, microwave. Newer central air and heat