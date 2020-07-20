11505 CAMBRIA Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home from 2017 is located at Montecito Place a chino new community. 4 bed room and 3 full bath, a bedroom and full bath included downstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet apace. 3 bedrooms, laundry room and loft with balcony upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom offers dual sink vanity. The association amenities include pool, spa and BBQ area. Short drive with access to I-60 freeway. This property will be available at July 1, 2019.