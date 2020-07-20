All apartments in Chino
Find more places like 11505 CAMBRIA Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chino, CA
/
11505 CAMBRIA Court
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

11505 CAMBRIA Court

11505 Cambria Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11505 Cambria Ct, Chino, CA 91710

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home from 2017 is located at Montecito Place a chino new community. 4 bed room and 3 full bath, a bedroom and full bath included downstairs. Open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinet apace. 3 bedrooms, laundry room and loft with balcony upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet and large master bathroom offers dual sink vanity. The association amenities include pool, spa and BBQ area. Short drive with access to I-60 freeway. This property will be available at July 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have any available units?
11505 CAMBRIA Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino, CA.
How much is rent in Chino, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Rent Report.
What amenities does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have?
Some of 11505 CAMBRIA Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11505 CAMBRIA Court currently offering any rent specials?
11505 CAMBRIA Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11505 CAMBRIA Court pet-friendly?
No, 11505 CAMBRIA Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino.
Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court offer parking?
Yes, 11505 CAMBRIA Court offers parking.
Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11505 CAMBRIA Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have a pool?
Yes, 11505 CAMBRIA Court has a pool.
Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have accessible units?
No, 11505 CAMBRIA Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11505 CAMBRIA Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11505 CAMBRIA Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Terrace Apartments
12351 Marshall Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Park Villas
5775 Riverside Dr
Chino, CA 91710
Villa Serena Senior Apartments
11401 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Monaco Apartments
11405 Central Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Homecoming at The Preserve
16250 Homecoming Dr
Chino, CA 91708

Similar Pages

Chino 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChino 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chino Apartments with BalconiesChino Apartments with Parking
Chino Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CAAlhambra, CALa Habra, CA
Placentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CANorwalk, CASan Bernardino, CARedlands, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside