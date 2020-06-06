All apartments in Chino Hills
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4705 Golden Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1973 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.
Great Family Home in Chino Hills!  As you walk through the front door, you are lead into the living room with high ceilings, plenty of windows for light and that gives you that spacious feeling and leads you to the Dining room. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and is open to the Family Room that has a cozy fireplace. This level also has a 1/2 bath and a separate laundry room. Upstairs you'll find three secondary bedrooms, and a full bath. The Master Suite is spacious and leads to a full bath, with dual sinks, a separate shower and soaking tub and a generous walk-in closet. The backyard is low maintenance, no one behind you and is ready for outdoor design ideas. This home has an attached three car garage. There is a Majestic Mountain View from the front of the house.

Can't show until April 9th, please do not disturb tenants.

EACH TENANT THAT IS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE THE EAGLE MANAGEMENT RENTAL APPLICATION. PLEASE GO TO RENTAL APPLICATON
https://termeer.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Golden Road have any available units?
4705 Golden Road has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Golden Road have?
Some of 4705 Golden Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Golden Road currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Golden Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Golden Road pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Golden Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4705 Golden Road offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Golden Road does offer parking.
Does 4705 Golden Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Golden Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Golden Road have a pool?
No, 4705 Golden Road does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Golden Road have accessible units?
No, 4705 Golden Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Golden Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Golden Road has units with dishwashers.
