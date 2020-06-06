4705 Golden Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Two Story home with 4 Bedrooms with carpet and hardwood floor. 3 car garage, covered patio with fan. Prefect for a growing family.

Great Family Home in Chino Hills! As you walk through the front door, you are lead into the living room with high ceilings, plenty of windows for light and that gives you that spacious feeling and leads you to the Dining room. The Kitchen has plenty of counter and cabinet space and is open to the Family Room that has a cozy fireplace. This level also has a 1/2 bath and a separate laundry room. Upstairs you'll find three secondary bedrooms, and a full bath. The Master Suite is spacious and leads to a full bath, with dual sinks, a separate shower and soaking tub and a generous walk-in closet. The backyard is low maintenance, no one behind you and is ready for outdoor design ideas. This home has an attached three car garage. There is a Majestic Mountain View from the front of the house.



Can't show until April 9th, please do not disturb tenants.



EACH TENANT THAT IS OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST COMPLETE THE EAGLE MANAGEMENT RENTAL APPLICATION. PLEASE GO TO RENTAL APPLICATON

https://termeer.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/