4506 Willow Bend Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom executive home in a highly desired area of Chino Hills. Home also has a upstairs den which can be used as an entertainment or study room. This beautiful home overlooks the San Bernardino Mountains and the Serrano Golf Course!! Interior features include: hardwood floors, french doors leading to backyard, upgraded marble bathrooms, tinted windows, built-in media niche and a separate laundry room. Exterior features include back yard view balcony off 2nd floor master bedroom, custom slate entry, brick planters and a 3 car direct access garage. Home is within walking distance to Wickman Elementary, an award winning top 10 API school!! Conveniently located near parks (including State Park of Chino Hills, shopping centers, dining, schools and easy freeway access (Freeways: 71,60,91 and 10).