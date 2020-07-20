All apartments in Chino Hills
4506 Willow Bend Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:26 AM

4506 Willow Bend Court

4506 Willow Bend Ct · No Longer Available
Chino Hills
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Location

4506 Willow Bend Ct, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bathroom executive home in a highly desired area of Chino Hills. Home also has a upstairs den which can be used as an entertainment or study room. This beautiful home overlooks the San Bernardino Mountains and the Serrano Golf Course!! Interior features include: hardwood floors, french doors leading to backyard, upgraded marble bathrooms, tinted windows, built-in media niche and a separate laundry room. Exterior features include back yard view balcony off 2nd floor master bedroom, custom slate entry, brick planters and a 3 car direct access garage. Home is within walking distance to Wickman Elementary, an award winning top 10 API school!! Conveniently located near parks (including State Park of Chino Hills, shopping centers, dining, schools and easy freeway access (Freeways: 71,60,91 and 10).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4506 Willow Bend Court have any available units?
4506 Willow Bend Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4506 Willow Bend Court have?
Some of 4506 Willow Bend Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4506 Willow Bend Court currently offering any rent specials?
4506 Willow Bend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4506 Willow Bend Court pet-friendly?
No, 4506 Willow Bend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4506 Willow Bend Court offer parking?
Yes, 4506 Willow Bend Court offers parking.
Does 4506 Willow Bend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4506 Willow Bend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4506 Willow Bend Court have a pool?
No, 4506 Willow Bend Court does not have a pool.
Does 4506 Willow Bend Court have accessible units?
No, 4506 Willow Bend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4506 Willow Bend Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4506 Willow Bend Court has units with dishwashers.
