Last updated October 27 2019 at 10:53 PM

4461 Satinwood Court

4461 Satinwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

4461 Satinwood Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Exquisite Upgraded Luxury Patio Home Nestled on a Private Street in a Peaceful & Quiet Cul-de-Sac just off the Greenbelt with No Neighbors in Front or Back & No Common Walls in the Exclusive Woodview Community, Excellent School District and Great Curb Appeal. Stunning and Nice Kitchen w/Beautiful Wood Cabinets & Spectacular Granite Counters w/Backslash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Including Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. "This is a Larger Model w/ Bonus Family Room. Stunning Travertine Floors Downstairs and in Baths. Powder Room Downstairs, Huge Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks and Deep Soaking Tub, Very energy efficient home w/ Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Glass Patio Door. Newer Heating, A/C & Duct Work. Voice Activated WIFI Thermostat, Skylight, Spacious and very Private Backyard to Entertain. Fruit Trees, Palm Trees, Planters with lots of vegetation. Block wall fence for Privacy. Remote Roll-Up Garage Door. HOA Amenities include Community Landscaped, Sparkling Pool, Spa, Doggy trail and Children's Playground. Close to Shopping & Restaurant Hot Spots. 85 Degree Coffee, Yardhouse, 99 Ranch Market, Costco, The Shoppes & The Commons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 Satinwood Court have any available units?
4461 Satinwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4461 Satinwood Court have?
Some of 4461 Satinwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 Satinwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
4461 Satinwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 Satinwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 4461 Satinwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4461 Satinwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 4461 Satinwood Court offers parking.
Does 4461 Satinwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 Satinwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 Satinwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 4461 Satinwood Court has a pool.
Does 4461 Satinwood Court have accessible units?
No, 4461 Satinwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 Satinwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4461 Satinwood Court has units with dishwashers.
