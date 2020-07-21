4461 Satinwood Court

Amenities

Exquisite Upgraded Luxury Patio Home Nestled on a Private Street in a Peaceful & Quiet Cul-de-Sac just off the Greenbelt with No Neighbors in Front or Back & No Common Walls in the Exclusive Woodview Community, Excellent School District and Great Curb Appeal. Stunning and Nice Kitchen w/Beautiful Wood Cabinets & Spectacular Granite Counters w/Backslash & Stainless Steel Appliances. Including Range, Microwave, Dishwasher. "This is a Larger Model w/ Bonus Family Room. Stunning Travertine Floors Downstairs and in Baths. Powder Room Downstairs, Huge Master Bathroom with Dual Sinks and Deep Soaking Tub, Very energy efficient home w/ Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Glass Patio Door. Newer Heating, A/C & Duct Work. Voice Activated WIFI Thermostat, Skylight, Spacious and very Private Backyard to Entertain. Fruit Trees, Palm Trees, Planters with lots of vegetation. Block wall fence for Privacy. Remote Roll-Up Garage Door. HOA Amenities include Community Landscaped, Sparkling Pool, Spa, Doggy trail and Children's Playground. Close to Shopping & Restaurant Hot Spots. 85 Degree Coffee, Yardhouse, 99 Ranch Market, Costco, The Shoppes & The Commons.