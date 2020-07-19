4424 Torrey Pines Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Listing Launch of this Stunning staged home with Amazing Views house. You will fall in love with the stunning snow capped mountain and golf views from your backyard and master bedroom balcony. Wood flooring. Enter this homes with his custom glass doors. Formal living room, and dining room. Downstairs bedroom with closet, or could be office. Separate laundry room. Wander into fabulous kitchen with raised magnificent granite top. Eating niche, for casual dining, a walk in pantry w custom Pantry door. The kitchen cabinets are beautiful and won't disappoint. Enter the laundry room, and on to the 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find a wonderful Master bedroom, bath and dressing area sunken tub, and you will love the custom built in closet. Relax on your balcony or enjoy the sweeping Golf Course views, Los Serranos golf course just 5 min away. Mountain views are beautiful. Boasting approx. 3200 square feet of luxurious living. Bonus room with Custom Shutters, 2 add'l bedrooms. Wickman Elem with park is close by, and convenient. Minutes to the 71 for easy access inland or to the 91 beach areas.