Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
4424 Torrey Pines Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4424 Torrey Pines Drive

4424 Torrey Pines Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Torrey Pines Drive, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Listing Launch of this Stunning staged home with Amazing Views house. You will fall in love with the stunning snow capped mountain and golf views from your backyard and master bedroom balcony. Wood flooring. Enter this homes with his custom glass doors. Formal living room, and dining room. Downstairs bedroom with closet, or could be office. Separate laundry room. Wander into fabulous kitchen with raised magnificent granite top. Eating niche, for casual dining, a walk in pantry w custom Pantry door. The kitchen cabinets are beautiful and won't disappoint. Enter the laundry room, and on to the 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find a wonderful Master bedroom, bath and dressing area sunken tub, and you will love the custom built in closet. Relax on your balcony or enjoy the sweeping Golf Course views, Los Serranos golf course just 5 min away. Mountain views are beautiful. Boasting approx. 3200 square feet of luxurious living. Bonus room with Custom Shutters, 2 add'l bedrooms. Wickman Elem with park is close by, and convenient. Minutes to the 71 for easy access inland or to the 91 beach areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have any available units?
4424 Torrey Pines Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have?
Some of 4424 Torrey Pines Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Torrey Pines Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Torrey Pines Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Torrey Pines Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive offers parking.
Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have a pool?
No, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have accessible units?
No, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Torrey Pines Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4424 Torrey Pines Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
