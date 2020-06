Amenities

Great Neighborhood in Chino Hills!!! This single story pool home is a 4 bedroom with 2 full baths. Freshly painted and move in ready. The backyard has a pool and includes a pool service. The family room features a fireplace and is very open. Sliding glass door off the master bedroom and a walk in closet.