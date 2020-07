Amenities

fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities

Beautiful home located in private cul-de-sac with backyard mountain view. Warm and airy living room with build in fire place, open kitchen and breakfast nook. Large master bedroom suite has walking in closet, dual sinks with separate tub and shower. Great Chino Hills school district. Close to park, trails and the Shoppes of Chino Hills. New carpet, new paint inside out. Move in ready!