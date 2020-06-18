2647 Macadamia Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft. lot with an AMAZING VIEW! Large open floor plan, with updated Kitchen, Spacious Living, Family and Dining Rooms with spectacular views from the Kitchen, Family Room, Master Bedroom and of course Backyard! One Bedroom and Full Bath located on the first floor. And Large Master Suite on 2nd floor with walk in closet, tub, shower and bonus area. The private backyard features a patio, a private setting, with endless views, it's spectacular.

To top it off it's located at the end of a cul-de-sac and in the highly desired Chino Valley Unified School District. Indoor laundry, 3 car garage with direct entry. And artificial turf in the front for easy maintenance. This is a Must See! Please note hand sanitizer is located on property for safety.