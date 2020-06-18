All apartments in Chino Hills
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

2647 Macadamia Court

2647 Macadamian Court · No Longer Available
Location

2647 Macadamian Court, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome Home to this Beautiful 2,881 sq. ft. 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bath magnificent home on a 9,400 sq. ft. lot with an AMAZING VIEW! Large open floor plan, with updated Kitchen, Spacious Living, Family and Dining Rooms with spectacular views from the Kitchen, Family Room, Master Bedroom and of course Backyard! One Bedroom and Full Bath located on the first floor. And Large Master Suite on 2nd floor with walk in closet, tub, shower and bonus area. The private backyard features a patio, a private setting, with endless views, it's spectacular.
To top it off it's located at the end of a cul-de-sac and in the highly desired Chino Valley Unified School District. Indoor laundry, 3 car garage with direct entry. And artificial turf in the front for easy maintenance. This is a Must See! Please note hand sanitizer is located on property for safety.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2647 Macadamia Court have any available units?
2647 Macadamia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2647 Macadamia Court have?
Some of 2647 Macadamia Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2647 Macadamia Court currently offering any rent specials?
2647 Macadamia Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2647 Macadamia Court pet-friendly?
No, 2647 Macadamia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 2647 Macadamia Court offer parking?
Yes, 2647 Macadamia Court does offer parking.
Does 2647 Macadamia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2647 Macadamia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2647 Macadamia Court have a pool?
No, 2647 Macadamia Court does not have a pool.
Does 2647 Macadamia Court have accessible units?
No, 2647 Macadamia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2647 Macadamia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2647 Macadamia Court has units with dishwashers.
