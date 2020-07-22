All apartments in Chino Hills
Chino Hills, CA
2485 Windmill Creek Rd.
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2485 Windmill Creek Rd.

2485 Windmill Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

2485 Windmill Creek Road, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Desirable Beautiful Home in Chino Hills - Welcome to this immaculate property nestled in highly desirable community of North Chino Hills, on a big lot within a quiet cul-de-sac. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 attached car garage. Vaulted ceiling in living and dining area offering so much space and bringing lots of natural lights for family relaxation. Recently remodeled with modern style. New interior and exterior paint; high quality wood floor through the house; elegant marble tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms; new custom made cabinets in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry; quartz counter tops; stainless steel appliances; LED lights through out the entire house; Rachio smart outdoor watering system, Nest doorbell and thermostat and Mighty Mule garage system. NO HOA!!! Home comes with Solar System.

BEST SCHOOLS in the Chino Hills, like Blue-Ribbon Award Country Spring Elementary and Ruben Ayala High School. NO HOA!!! SOLAR SYSTEM PAID OFF!!!

Call For Showings @ 714-694-5987

To Apply: www.apmlease.com

(RLNE5446927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have any available units?
2485 Windmill Creek Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
What amenities does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have?
Some of 2485 Windmill Creek Rd.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2485 Windmill Creek Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. offers parking.
Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have a pool?
No, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2485 Windmill Creek Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
