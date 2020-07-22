2485 Windmill Creek Rd.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Desirable Beautiful Home in Chino Hills - Welcome to this immaculate property nestled in highly desirable community of North Chino Hills, on a big lot within a quiet cul-de-sac. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 attached car garage. Vaulted ceiling in living and dining area offering so much space and bringing lots of natural lights for family relaxation. Recently remodeled with modern style. New interior and exterior paint; high quality wood floor through the house; elegant marble tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms; new custom made cabinets in kitchen, bathrooms and laundry; quartz counter tops; stainless steel appliances; LED lights through out the entire house; Rachio smart outdoor watering system, Nest doorbell and thermostat and Mighty Mule garage system. NO HOA!!! Home comes with Solar System.



BEST SCHOOLS in the Chino Hills, like Blue-Ribbon Award Country Spring Elementary and Ruben Ayala High School. NO HOA!!! SOLAR SYSTEM PAID OFF!!!



Call For Showings @ 714-694-5987



To Apply: www.apmlease.com



(RLNE5446927)