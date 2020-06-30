15639 Yorba Avenue

Amenities

Most gorgeous and spacious property with the fantastic layout of 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths located right across the beautiful,prestigious, famous Los Serrano Chino HillsGolf Course. With bright and airy interior occupied 2,565 sft,living area and over 7,000 sft. lot, This ready to move-in home, with convenient location right by the 71 freeway and Chino Hills PKway, Easy for shopping, restaurants, schools, parks,hiking trails and Chino Hills new Community Center.Entering the house with high vaulted ceiling and great sizes of formal living, dining and family rooms,Kitchen with all brand-new appliances and granite counters and great size center island, plenty of cabinetries and spacious pantry.....Please don't ever miss out this Great opportunity to be able to lease this beautiful home.