Home
/
Chino Hills, CA
/
15639 Yorba Avenue
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:25 AM

15639 Yorba Avenue

15639 Yorba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15639 Yorba Avenue, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Most gorgeous and spacious property with the fantastic layout of 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths located right across the beautiful,prestigious, famous Los Serrano Chino HillsGolf Course. With bright and airy interior occupied 2,565 sft,living area and over 7,000 sft. lot, This ready to move-in home, with convenient location right by the 71 freeway and Chino Hills PKway, Easy for shopping, restaurants, schools, parks,hiking trails and Chino Hills new Community Center.Entering the house with high vaulted ceiling and great sizes of formal living, dining and family rooms,Kitchen with all brand-new appliances and granite counters and great size center island, plenty of cabinetries and spacious pantry.....Please don't ever miss out this Great opportunity to be able to lease this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have any available units?
15639 Yorba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 15639 Yorba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
15639 Yorba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15639 Yorba Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue offer parking?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have a pool?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15639 Yorba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 15639 Yorba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

