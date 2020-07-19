Rent Calculator
15050 Avenida De Las Flores
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
15050 Avenida De Las Flores
15050 Avenida de Las Flores
·
No Longer Available
Location
15050 Avenida de Las Flores, Chino Hills, CA 91709
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
The interior was freshly painted. Cul-de-sac location, private and quiet. Very nice neighborhood, close to 2 parks and schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have any available units?
15050 Avenida De Las Flores doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chino Hills, CA
.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chino Hills Rent Report
.
Is 15050 Avenida De Las Flores currently offering any rent specials?
15050 Avenida De Las Flores is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15050 Avenida De Las Flores pet-friendly?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chino Hills
.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores offer parking?
Yes, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores offers parking.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have a pool?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores does not have a pool.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have accessible units?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores does not have accessible units.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have units with dishwashers?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15050 Avenida De Las Flores have units with air conditioning?
No, 15050 Avenida De Las Flores does not have units with air conditioning.
