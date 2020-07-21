All apartments in Chino Hills
14364 Village View Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:26 AM

14364 Village View Lane

14364 Village View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14364 Village View Lane, Chino Hills, CA 91709

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
4 BR + 2.5 BA, All Bedrooms Upstairs, Laminated Wood Floor Thruout, Central A/C & Heating, Newly Painted, Open Floor Plan, New Lawn in Backyard, Very Quiet Neighborhood, Conveniently Close to Shopping and Freeway,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14364 Village View Lane have any available units?
14364 Village View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chino Hills, CA.
How much is rent in Chino Hills, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chino Hills Rent Report.
Is 14364 Village View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14364 Village View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14364 Village View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14364 Village View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chino Hills.
Does 14364 Village View Lane offer parking?
No, 14364 Village View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14364 Village View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14364 Village View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14364 Village View Lane have a pool?
No, 14364 Village View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14364 Village View Lane have accessible units?
No, 14364 Village View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14364 Village View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14364 Village View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14364 Village View Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14364 Village View Lane has units with air conditioning.
