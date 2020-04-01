12949 Lucas Lane

Fully Remodeled ready to move in Executive home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath with a big Bonus room. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and top of the line appliances **** All the bathroom remodeled with brand new vanities***Brand new paint ***Recess lighting through out the home ***Large backyard with a brand new patio*****2 car attached garage ****Quiet location close to Whitman Elementary and Whitney High school ***Close to the freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
