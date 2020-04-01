All apartments in Cerritos
12949 Lucas Lane

12949 Lucas Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12949 Lucas Lane, Cerritos, CA 90703
Cerritos

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Fully Remodeled ready to move in Executive home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath with a big Bonus room. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and top of the line appliances **** All the bathroom remodeled with brand new vanities***Brand new paint ***Recess lighting through out the home ***Large backyard with a brand new patio*****2 car attached garage ****Quiet location close to Whitman Elementary and Whitney High school ***Close to the freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12949 Lucas Lane have any available units?
12949 Lucas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cerritos, CA.
What amenities does 12949 Lucas Lane have?
Some of 12949 Lucas Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12949 Lucas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12949 Lucas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12949 Lucas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12949 Lucas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cerritos.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12949 Lucas Lane offers parking.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12949 Lucas Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane have a pool?
No, 12949 Lucas Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane have accessible units?
No, 12949 Lucas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12949 Lucas Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12949 Lucas Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12949 Lucas Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
