12949 Lucas Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Fully Remodeled ready to move in Executive home with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath with a big Bonus room. Remodeled kitchen with quartz counter top and top of the line appliances **** All the bathroom remodeled with brand new vanities***Brand new paint ***Recess lighting through out the home ***Large backyard with a brand new patio*****2 car attached garage ****Quiet location close to Whitman Elementary and Whitney High school ***Close to the freeways.