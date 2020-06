Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Panorama Gem! Highly desirable area. Minutes a way from the I-10 freeway and walking distance from shopping, schools and Panorama Park. This resort like pool home is perfect for summer nights. Private block wall with ample space to enjoy the cool pool and bubbly spa. Oversize covered patio for family gatherings. RV parking and with a welcoming circular driveway. This Spanish style dream home has also been recently remolded. Spanish tile and delicately chosen accent tiles throughout the home and both Jack and Jill bathrooms. 3 bedroom with new two tone paint. Remodeled kitchen with Spanish style inspired colors. Schedule your private tour today... it will not last.