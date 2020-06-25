All apartments in Carson
383 East 249th Street
383 East 249th Street

383 East 249th Street · No Longer Available
383 East 249th Street, Carson, CA 90745
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This pool home in the desirable Carousel Tract has tons of curb appeal thanks to a beautifully renovated exterior that features low-maintenance landscaping and attractive hardscape features that include a gated courtyard entry and patio. You'll also be ready for the HOT summer days with the refreshing pool in the private rear yard. The sunlit interior is well designed and ready for your personal touches. Painting, flooring, kitchen & bath upgrades and you have a fabulous home that will please your family for many years to come.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 383 East 249th Street have any available units?
383 East 249th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 383 East 249th Street have?
Some of 383 East 249th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 383 East 249th Street currently offering any rent specials?
383 East 249th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 East 249th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 383 East 249th Street is pet friendly.
Does 383 East 249th Street offer parking?
Yes, 383 East 249th Street offers parking.
Does 383 East 249th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 East 249th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 East 249th Street have a pool?
Yes, 383 East 249th Street has a pool.
Does 383 East 249th Street have accessible units?
No, 383 East 249th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 383 East 249th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 383 East 249th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 383 East 249th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 383 East 249th Street has units with air conditioning.
