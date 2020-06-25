383 East 249th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This pool home in the desirable Carousel Tract has tons of curb appeal thanks to a beautifully renovated exterior that features low-maintenance landscaping and attractive hardscape features that include a gated courtyard entry and patio. You'll also be ready for the HOT summer days with the refreshing pool in the private rear yard. The sunlit interior is well designed and ready for your personal touches. Painting, flooring, kitchen & bath upgrades and you have a fabulous home that will please your family for many years to come.

