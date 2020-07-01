Amenities

333 W Neilson St Available 02/29/20 Quiet Large 5bd/3ba house 2400 sqft+ with large private yard and lots of fruit trees - Rare to find, Quiet 5 large bedrooms with 3 full bath 2400 sqft+ with large private yard and lots of fruit trees, hardwood floor on ground level and staircases. central heating, granite counters with quality cabinets in kitchen, large counter top in all 3 bathroom. 1 large bedroom downstairs and 4 bedroom upstairs with new carpet, 2 car attached garage with laundry hookup inside.

