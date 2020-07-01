All apartments in Carson
Find more places like 333 W Neilson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson, CA
/
333 W Neilson St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

333 W Neilson St

333 West Neilson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

333 West Neilson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
333 W Neilson St Available 02/29/20 Quiet Large 5bd/3ba house 2400 sqft+ with large private yard and lots of fruit trees - Rare to find, Quiet 5 large bedrooms with 3 full bath 2400 sqft+ with large private yard and lots of fruit trees, hardwood floor on ground level and staircases. central heating, granite counters with quality cabinets in kitchen, large counter top in all 3 bathroom. 1 large bedroom downstairs and 4 bedroom upstairs with new carpet, 2 car attached garage with laundry hookup inside.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

(RLNE5535201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 W Neilson St have any available units?
333 W Neilson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 333 W Neilson St have?
Some of 333 W Neilson St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 W Neilson St currently offering any rent specials?
333 W Neilson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 W Neilson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 333 W Neilson St is pet friendly.
Does 333 W Neilson St offer parking?
Yes, 333 W Neilson St offers parking.
Does 333 W Neilson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 W Neilson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 W Neilson St have a pool?
No, 333 W Neilson St does not have a pool.
Does 333 W Neilson St have accessible units?
No, 333 W Neilson St does not have accessible units.
Does 333 W Neilson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 W Neilson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 W Neilson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 W Neilson St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Union South Bay
615 E Carson St
Carson, CA 90745
Renaissance at City Center
21800 Avalon Blvd
Carson, CA 90745

Similar Pages

Carson 1 BedroomsCarson 2 Bedrooms
Carson 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarson Apartments with Garage
Carson Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CADowney, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CA
Laguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles