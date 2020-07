Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3 Bedroom House in Long Beach/Carson Area! - **OPEN HOUSE MONDAY 10/7 5:30PM - 6:30PM"



Fantastic Carson/Long Beach Lincoln Heights location, single story 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms in a well maintained neighborhood. This home was just freshly painted and had new carpet installed. Kitchen opens up to the family room and living room. All appliances are included. Come see this house in person and make it your next home!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5186282)