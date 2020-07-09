Amenities

Address: 22818 Serra Drive, Carson, CA 90745



- Rent: $3,200/month

- Deposit: $3,200

- 4 Bedrooms

- 2.5 Bathrooms

- Aprox 1,900 square feet



Features:

- Two Story Home

- Hardwood Floors Throughout

- Central A/C

- Washer and Dryer

- Dishwasher

- Recessed Lighting

- Community Pool

- Private Patio

- Attached Garage

- Nice gated home in Carson.



