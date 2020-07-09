All apartments in Carson
Last updated March 19 2019

22818 Serra Drive

22818 Serra Dr · No Longer Available
Location

22818 Serra Dr, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
***Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent***
***Visit our website at www.pinnaclepmc.com for more information***

*** Please Text Steve with any Questions (503) 888-8083 ***

Address: 22818 Serra Drive, Carson, CA 90745

- Rent: $3,200/month
- Deposit: $3,200
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Aprox 1,900 square feet

Features:
- Two Story Home
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Central A/C
- Washer and Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Recessed Lighting
- Community Pool
- Private Patio
- Attached Garage
- Nice gated home in Carson.

*** Please Text Steve with any Questions (503) 888-8083 ***

Thank you for your interest!

Pinnacle Property Management
www.pinnaclepmc.com
Please visit our website for other great listings in your area!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22818 Serra Drive have any available units?
22818 Serra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22818 Serra Drive have?
Some of 22818 Serra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22818 Serra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
22818 Serra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22818 Serra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 22818 Serra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 22818 Serra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 22818 Serra Drive offers parking.
Does 22818 Serra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22818 Serra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22818 Serra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 22818 Serra Drive has a pool.
Does 22818 Serra Drive have accessible units?
No, 22818 Serra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 22818 Serra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22818 Serra Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 22818 Serra Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22818 Serra Drive has units with air conditioning.

