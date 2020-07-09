Amenities
Address: 22818 Serra Drive, Carson, CA 90745
- Rent: $3,200/month
- Deposit: $3,200
- 4 Bedrooms
- 2.5 Bathrooms
- Aprox 1,900 square feet
Features:
- Two Story Home
- Hardwood Floors Throughout
- Central A/C
- Washer and Dryer
- Dishwasher
- Recessed Lighting
- Community Pool
- Private Patio
- Attached Garage
- Nice gated home in Carson.
