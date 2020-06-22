All apartments in Carson
22502 Marbella Avenue

22502 Marbella Avenue
Location

22502 Marbella Avenue, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3 bedroom home has been extensively remodeled to feature a spacious, open living area with a gourmet kitchen that boasts white shaker cabinets, granite counters and subway tile back splash. The kitchen comes fully equipped stainless steel appliances including a stove, dishwasher, microwave oven and a refrigerator. Recessed lighting and large windows distinguish the main living area that also opens to the bedrooms on each side that are nicely sized, each featuring blinds, recessed lighting and ample sized closets. The home also boasts an in-home stacked washer & dryer and central air and heating. The large front and rear yards feature a low maintenance and drought tolerant landscape design, and there is a large shed for added storage in the rear yard along with a fire pit and a patio area.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing, please call or text Angie at (562) 335-7945, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com.

DRE License #01251870

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,500

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have any available units?
22502 Marbella Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 22502 Marbella Avenue have?
Some of 22502 Marbella Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22502 Marbella Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
22502 Marbella Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22502 Marbella Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 22502 Marbella Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue offer parking?
No, 22502 Marbella Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22502 Marbella Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have a pool?
No, 22502 Marbella Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have accessible units?
No, 22502 Marbella Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22502 Marbella Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 22502 Marbella Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22502 Marbella Avenue has units with air conditioning.
