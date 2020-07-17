All apartments in Carson
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

21956 Prospect Avenue

21956 South Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21956 South Prospect Avenue, Carson, CA 90810
Carson

Amenities

parking
gym
coffee bar
air conditioning
business center
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
Property Amenities
business center
coffee bar
gym
parking
Stunning Corporate Housing in Hermosa Beach Near the Ocean

Staying in Hermosa Beach corporate housing means you can be close to the city without being forced to reside in a crowd while staying in California. This fully-furnished home is located near two different piers so you can enjoy the beach when you arent working hard at the office. It offers a quick commute to LAX along with major business centers in Torrance and El Segundo, as well as easy access to the 405 Freeway to get wherever you need to go.

With downtown Los Angeles near this furnished one-bedroom rental, there is no issue getting to the top employers in the area. Nearly every industry is well-represented with companies like AHMC Healthcare Inc, Warner Brothers Studio, Long Beach City Hall, Paramount Special Events, and Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles within a quick commute.

There are also employment opportunities in Hermosa Beach itself with many options in sales, administrative support, and management positions. Colleges within quick distance of this condo include California State University, the University of California, the University of Southern California, and Loyola Marymount University.

This is a fully-furnished and CHBO complete condo available for rent for a month or longer. The home comes with parking in a secure underground area and quick access to the beach as well as nature trails. There is a grocery store right next door with a coffee bar, food bar, and sushi, along with a selection of top restaurants in the area. Afterburn Fitness Gym and Lindberg Nutrition are a block away for an easy option for exercising. There is also a FedEx across the street from this furnished one-bedroom condo for rent.

This condo has one bedroom and one bathroom and offers 650 square feet of space with air conditioning and thermostat controlled heat for ultimate comfort. The home is well-appointed with a luxury king bed and comfortable bedding. There is a fully-stocked kitchen with a Keurig coffee machine a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
21956 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 21956 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 21956 Prospect Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21956 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21956 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21956 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21956 Prospect Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 21956 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21956 Prospect Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 21956 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21956 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21956 Prospect Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21956 Prospect Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 21956 Prospect Avenue has units with air conditioning.
