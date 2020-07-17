21956 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

parking gym coffee bar air conditioning business center furnished

Stunning Corporate Housing in Hermosa Beach Near the Ocean



Staying in Hermosa Beach corporate housing means you can be close to the city without being forced to reside in a crowd while staying in California. This fully-furnished home is located near two different piers so you can enjoy the beach when you arent working hard at the office. It offers a quick commute to LAX along with major business centers in Torrance and El Segundo, as well as easy access to the 405 Freeway to get wherever you need to go.



With downtown Los Angeles near this furnished one-bedroom rental, there is no issue getting to the top employers in the area. Nearly every industry is well-represented with companies like AHMC Healthcare Inc, Warner Brothers Studio, Long Beach City Hall, Paramount Special Events, and Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles within a quick commute.



There are also employment opportunities in Hermosa Beach itself with many options in sales, administrative support, and management positions. Colleges within quick distance of this condo include California State University, the University of California, the University of Southern California, and Loyola Marymount University.



This is a fully-furnished and CHBO complete condo available for rent for a month or longer. The home comes with parking in a secure underground area and quick access to the beach as well as nature trails. There is a grocery store right next door with a coffee bar, food bar, and sushi, along with a selection of top restaurants in the area. Afterburn Fitness Gym and Lindberg Nutrition are a block away for an easy option for exercising. There is also a FedEx across the street from this furnished one-bedroom condo for rent.



This condo has one bedroom and one bathroom and offers 650 square feet of space with air conditioning and thermostat controlled heat for ultimate comfort. The home is well-appointed with a luxury king bed and comfortable bedding. There is a fully-stocked kitchen with a Keurig coffee machine a