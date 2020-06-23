19102 Dunbrooke Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch style home-Great Neighborhood! - Fully upgraded single family Ranch style house that is part of a quiet and friendly neighborhood in Carson, CA. This 1,465 square feet of living space sits on a 6,187 sq ft lot. The Front door opens to a spacious open living room floor plan connected to the dining area and wrapping around to a Brand New kitchen!!! All new stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters, recessed lighting & new Porcelain floors. Fully upgraded bathrooms (2) with modern faucets and fixtures. New double paned windows and slider doors throughout. Laminate wood color floors, new ceiling fans in all rooms, and a 2 car garage (providing washer and gas dryer hookups). Back yard features a patio for small gatherings and with a surrounding grass area. Nearby schools include Towne Avenue Elementary School, Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle, and California Academy of Mathematics and Science. Enjoy recreation at nearby Victoria Community Regional Park. View by appointment only. 1-year lease upon approval of credit check and financials.



Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1



Utilities:

Gardener



Appliances:

Range/ Oven

Refrigerator

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher



Schools Nearby:

Towne Avenue Elementary

Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle

California Academy of Mathematics and Science



The Application will not be accepted unless the Fico Score is 680 or better.

If you have pets a Pet Deposit and Renters Insurance will be required.

Pet Deposit: $500.00 per pet

Renters Insurance: 100K minimum liability coverage and list the property manager as an interested party on the deck sheet.

No Co-Signers

No Smoking of any kinds

Application Fee: $35.00

Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum

Available on: January 08, 2019



(RLNE4505858)