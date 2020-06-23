19102 Dunbrooke Ave.

Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch style home-Great Neighborhood! - Fully upgraded single family Ranch style house that is part of a quiet and friendly neighborhood in Carson, CA. This 1,465 square feet of living space sits on a 6,187 sq ft lot. The Front door opens to a spacious open living room floor plan connected to the dining area and wrapping around to a Brand New kitchen!!! All new stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters, recessed lighting & new Porcelain floors. Fully upgraded bathrooms (2) with modern faucets and fixtures. New double paned windows and slider doors throughout. Laminate wood color floors, new ceiling fans in all rooms, and a 2 car garage (providing washer and gas dryer hookups). Back yard features a patio for small gatherings and with a surrounding grass area. Nearby schools include Towne Avenue Elementary School, Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle, and California Academy of Mathematics and Science. Enjoy recreation at nearby Victoria Community Regional Park. View by appointment only. 1-year lease upon approval of credit check and financials.
Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1
Utilities:
Gardener
Appliances:
Range/ Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Schools Nearby:
Towne Avenue Elementary
Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle
California Academy of Mathematics and Science
The Application will not be accepted unless the Fico Score is 680 or better.
If you have pets a Pet Deposit and Renters Insurance will be required.
Pet Deposit: $500.00 per pet
Renters Insurance: 100K minimum liability coverage and list the property manager as an interested party on the deck sheet.
No Co-Signers
No Smoking of any kinds
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Available on: January 08, 2019
(RLNE4505858)