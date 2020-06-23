All apartments in Carson
19102 Dunbrooke Ave.

19102 Dunbrooke Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19102 Dunbrooke Avenue, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newly Renovated 3 Bed 2 Bath Ranch style home-Great Neighborhood! - Fully upgraded single family Ranch style house that is part of a quiet and friendly neighborhood in Carson, CA. This 1,465 square feet of living space sits on a 6,187 sq ft lot. The Front door opens to a spacious open living room floor plan connected to the dining area and wrapping around to a Brand New kitchen!!! All new stainless steel appliances, new quartz counters, recessed lighting & new Porcelain floors. Fully upgraded bathrooms (2) with modern faucets and fixtures. New double paned windows and slider doors throughout. Laminate wood color floors, new ceiling fans in all rooms, and a 2 car garage (providing washer and gas dryer hookups). Back yard features a patio for small gatherings and with a surrounding grass area. Nearby schools include Towne Avenue Elementary School, Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle, and California Academy of Mathematics and Science. Enjoy recreation at nearby Victoria Community Regional Park. View by appointment only. 1-year lease upon approval of credit check and financials.

Call Anthony at (818) 273-1254 ext.1

Utilities:
Gardener

Appliances:
Range/ Oven
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher

Schools Nearby:
Towne Avenue Elementary
Glenn Hammond Curtiss Middle
California Academy of Mathematics and Science

The Application will not be accepted unless the Fico Score is 680 or better.
If you have pets a Pet Deposit and Renters Insurance will be required.
Pet Deposit: $500.00 per pet
Renters Insurance: 100K minimum liability coverage and list the property manager as an interested party on the deck sheet.
No Co-Signers
No Smoking of any kinds
Application Fee: $35.00
Duration of Lease: 1 Yr Minimum
Available on: January 08, 2019

(RLNE4505858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have any available units?
19102 Dunbrooke Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have?
Some of 19102 Dunbrooke Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
19102 Dunbrooke Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. does offer parking.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have a pool?
No, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have accessible units?
No, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 19102 Dunbrooke Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
