17805 Cottonwood Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNIT LOCATED IN THE BEAUTIFUL GATED COMMUNITY OF DOMINGUEZ HILLS VILLAGE, DIRECTLY ACROSS THE STREET FROM CAL STATE DOMINGUEZ UNIVERSITY. THE AMENITIES INCLUDE 7 PARKS, TENNIS/BASKETBALL COURTS. GYM LOCATED IN THE CLUBHOUSE, POOL AND 24 HOUR LIVE SECURITY. THIS UNIT IS READY TO MOVE IN. IT FEATURES NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT, OPEN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES. THERE IS A LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET, MASTER BATHROOM WITH DUAL VANITY DESIGNER FIXTURES IN BATHROOMS AND KITCHEN. RELAX WITH YOUR FAVORITE DRINK ON THE EXTRA LARGE BALCONY. THERE IS CENTRAL AIR AND HEAT, PRIVATE 2 CAR GARAGE AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!