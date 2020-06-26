All apartments in Carson
Location

17540 Sagebrush Way, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome home to this beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit located in a highly-desired neighborhood. This spacious home features hardwood flooring, central AC, and colorful walls through out! The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, sleek granite counter tops, and a walk-in pantry. Appliances include a dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Master bedrooms include a en-suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Designated laundry closet with washer and dryer included. The unit comes with a 2 car attached garage with remote. The gated community offers a huge swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball & tennis courts, and a park with children's playground. There are roaming security guards 24/7. The HOA fees are paid by the owner. This unit is located right across CalState Dominguez Hills and adjacent to StubHub Sports Center. Located within 5 miles of the 405, 710, 110, and 91 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have any available units?
17540 Sagebrush Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 17540 Sagebrush Way have?
Some of 17540 Sagebrush Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17540 Sagebrush Way currently offering any rent specials?
17540 Sagebrush Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17540 Sagebrush Way pet-friendly?
No, 17540 Sagebrush Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way offer parking?
Yes, 17540 Sagebrush Way offers parking.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17540 Sagebrush Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have a pool?
Yes, 17540 Sagebrush Way has a pool.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have accessible units?
No, 17540 Sagebrush Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17540 Sagebrush Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17540 Sagebrush Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17540 Sagebrush Way has units with air conditioning.
