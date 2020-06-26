17540 Sagebrush Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Welcome home to this beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit located in a highly-desired neighborhood. This spacious home features hardwood flooring, central AC, and colorful walls through out! The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, sleek granite counter tops, and a walk-in pantry. Appliances include a dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Master bedrooms include a en-suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Designated laundry closet with washer and dryer included. The unit comes with a 2 car attached garage with remote. The gated community offers a huge swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball & tennis courts, and a park with children's playground. There are roaming security guards 24/7. The HOA fees are paid by the owner. This unit is located right across CalState Dominguez Hills and adjacent to StubHub Sports Center. Located within 5 miles of the 405, 710, 110, and 91 freeways.