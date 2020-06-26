17540 Sagebrush Way

Amenities
Welcome home to this beautiful two story 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom unit located in a highly-desired neighborhood. This spacious home features hardwood flooring, central AC, and colorful walls through out! The kitchen features plenty of cabinets, sleek granite counter tops, and a walk-in pantry. Appliances include a dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Master bedrooms include a en-suite bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Designated laundry closet with washer and dryer included. The unit comes with a 2 car attached garage with remote. The gated community offers a huge swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball & tennis courts, and a park with children's playground. There are roaming security guards 24/7. The HOA fees are paid by the owner. This unit is located right across CalState Dominguez Hills and adjacent to StubHub Sports Center. Located within 5 miles of the 405, 710, 110, and 91 freeways.