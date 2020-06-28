All apartments in Carson
1501 E Carson St Apt 7

1501 East Carson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 East Carson Street, Carson, CA 90745
Carson

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Comfortable Condo living in Carson - Central A/C just in time to cool off for summer..
Tons of space to spread out and a private master w patio! 2 Car garage with storage.
Nice playground/picnic area to back of the community for the kids to play.

This property is located in a quiet location and close to freeway access.
The kitchen is furnished with stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.
Private lower level master suite with full bath, walk in closet and w/d hookup.
Upstairs is open and spacious with living room/dining room combination off the kitchen, breakfast bar area.
Sorry, no pets.

1 Year Lease Minimum
Applicant Requirements are:
FICO of 600+ No first time renters (Must be able to provide 5 consecutive years of employment and residential history).

Income Requirement: $4,939.00/mo

(RLNE5091213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have any available units?
1501 E Carson St Apt 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carson, CA.
What amenities does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have?
Some of 1501 E Carson St Apt 7's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E Carson St Apt 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 offers parking.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have a pool?
No, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have accessible units?
No, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1501 E Carson St Apt 7 has units with air conditioning.
