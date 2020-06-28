1501 E Carson St Apt 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground garage

Comfortable Condo living in Carson - Central A/C just in time to cool off for summer..

Tons of space to spread out and a private master w patio! 2 Car garage with storage.

Nice playground/picnic area to back of the community for the kids to play.



This property is located in a quiet location and close to freeway access.

The kitchen is furnished with stove, microwave, dishwasher, and garbage disposal.

Private lower level master suite with full bath, walk in closet and w/d hookup.

Upstairs is open and spacious with living room/dining room combination off the kitchen, breakfast bar area.

Sorry, no pets.



1 Year Lease Minimum

Applicant Requirements are:

FICO of 600+ No first time renters (Must be able to provide 5 consecutive years of employment and residential history).



Income Requirement: $4,939.00/mo



(RLNE5091213)