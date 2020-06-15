1240 Lemon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and living room with luxurious wood cabinets, recessed lighting, and granite counters. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, and disposer. Seperate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and private 2 car garage also included.



Situated in the highly desired gated community of Dominguez Hills Village that offers a guarded front entrance, private patrol, playgrounds, sports courts, swimming pool, and recreation room.



(RLNE1884056)