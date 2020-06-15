All apartments in Carson
1240 Lemon Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:26 AM

1240 Lemon Court

1240 Lemon Court · (562) 997-9500 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1240 Lemon Court, Carson, CA 90746
Carson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1240 Lemon Court · Avail. now

$2,785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1158 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
2 Bed 2 Bath Townhome - Beautifully maintained and stylish 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome in Dominguez Hills Village. This home is a spacious 1158 square feet and features an open floor plan, bright & sunny windows, central air, and a large patio. The kitchen opens up to the dining area and living room with luxurious wood cabinets, recessed lighting, and granite counters. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel gas range, stainless steel dishwasher, and disposer. Seperate laundry room with washer and dryer hookups and private 2 car garage also included.

Situated in the highly desired gated community of Dominguez Hills Village that offers a guarded front entrance, private patrol, playgrounds, sports courts, swimming pool, and recreation room.

Please contact us directly for more details.

(RLNE1884056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Lemon Court have any available units?
1240 Lemon Court has a unit available for $2,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1240 Lemon Court have?
Some of 1240 Lemon Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Lemon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Lemon Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Lemon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Lemon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson.
Does 1240 Lemon Court offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Lemon Court does offer parking.
Does 1240 Lemon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1240 Lemon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Lemon Court have a pool?
Yes, 1240 Lemon Court has a pool.
Does 1240 Lemon Court have accessible units?
No, 1240 Lemon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Lemon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1240 Lemon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1240 Lemon Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1240 Lemon Court has units with air conditioning.
