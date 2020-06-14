Apartment List
96 Apartments for rent in Carmichael, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carmichael renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
Zanita Townhomes
5034 Manzanita Avenue, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Enjoy all of the comforts of a house without the hefty price tag. Affordable and spacious, Zanita Townhomes offer all the comforts that you want, washer/dryer in your town home, central heat and air, dishwasher and much more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
Oakvale
2 Units Available
Hawthorne
5820 Sutter Ave, Carmichael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1000 sqft
A comfortable, quiet community near the American River Parkway. Controlled access. On-site grill area, open parking and garden-like surroundings. Recently renovated community with large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Greenwood
3 Units Available
Westwood
4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,256
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1140 sqft
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
Abby Creek
5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the city and area parks. Each luxury home features full-size appliances, walk-in closets, and ample storage. Newly remodeled. On-site pool. Pet-friendly. Homes offer private patios.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmichael Colony
1 Unit Available
2211 Boyer Drive
2211 Boyer Drive, Carmichael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
500 sqft
Stunning Tiny Home in Phenomenal Neighborhood - Meticulously designed and cared for 1 bedroom home near Ancil Hoffman. This home uses every square inch of its tiny space to the fullest.
Results within 1 mile of Carmichael
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Greenwood
1 Unit Available
The Grove
2405 Walnut Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
750 sqft
5001 Jefferson Lane- Unit 113 Available 06/15/20 Get 1/2 off your April Rent!! Welcome Home to your Upgraded & Renovated 2 Bedroom! - The Gove features two one bedroom floor plans and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
2 Units Available
The Bungalows
2091 West La Loma Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
670 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Bungalows in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:15pm
$
2 Units Available
The Vantage
2051 W La Loma Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
777 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Vantage in Rancho Cordova. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7619 Kreth Rd
7619 Kreth Road, Fair Oaks, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2384 sqft
Beautiful Quiet Luxury | Fair Oaks 3bed / 3bath / 2384 Sqft - * 3 Beds, 3 Baths, 2384 Sqft * One of the master suite is Downstairs * 2 Car Garage attach * Bamboo floor * Nearby schools, parks, and grocery stores.
Results within 5 miles of Carmichael
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:29pm
Hillsdale
2 Units Available
The Harlow
6830 Walerga Rd, Foothill Farms, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located in Sacramento, this community is near freeways and area shopping. Each home offers a washer and dryer, large patios, and gas appliances. The gated community features a spa, pool area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Encina
5 Units Available
The Luxe
2501 Hurley Way, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated residential community with multiple apartment and townhome floor plans. Nestled in Arden-Arcade, just 20 minutes from Downtown Sacramento. Fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and business center for residents.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22pm
Woodside
8 Units Available
The Archer
817 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
Studio
$1,200
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
835 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Archer in Arden-Arcade. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Encina
20 Units Available
Sterling Pointe
2257 Hurley Way, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1050 sqft
Sterling Pointe Apartments is conveniently located in the Arden Arcade area in Sacramento, CA. Here you will enjoy the best of dining, shopping, and entertainment. Plus, Sacramento State is only minutes away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
12 Units Available
BDX at Capital Village
3175 Data Drive, Rancho Cordova, CA
Studio
$1,555
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1168 sqft
BDX at Capital Village is a BRAND NEW, mid-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located within Capital Village shopping center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:44pm
South Rosemont
5 Units Available
Rosemont Park
9190 Schmuckley Drive, Sacramento, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer spacious, well-designed 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment and townhouse floorplans in a tranquil park-like setting. We were rated 4+ STARS by our residents in a nationwide resident survey.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
98Hundred
9800 Fair Oaks Blvd, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,383
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
944 sqft
Surrounded by scenic greenery, this apartment complex offers superb community amenities including putting green, volleyball court, 24-hour gym, and business center. Rooms have air conditioning, dishwasher, and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
Hazel Ranch
8842 Winding Way, Fair Oaks, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,541
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
800 sqft
Located along Fair Oaks Winding Way and close to entertainment, shops, and dining. Apartments have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and a gas fireplace.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northrup
1 Unit Available
Larkspur
2525 Larkspur Ln, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Larkspur Apartments in Sacramento, CA features newly remodeled 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Avion Apartments
3250 Laurelhurst Dr, Rancho Cordova, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1454 sqft
Upscale apartments with open layouts in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, in-unit washer/dryers, walk-in closets and marble countertops. Pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Antelope
6 Units Available
Indigo Apartments
7740 Watt Ave, Antelope, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
799 sqft
Fall in love with the country charm at Indigo Apartments, a lush community with rolling lawns, mature trees, and shady walking paths.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Antelope
10 Units Available
The Arbors at Antelope
3700 Navaho Dr, Antelope, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1335 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features private pet park, lush landscaping and quiet cul de sacs. Located close to Gibson Ranch County Park and McClellan Airfield. Apartments offer vaulted ceilings, central air conditioning, gas ranges and dishwashers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Woodside
6 Units Available
Montecito Villas
2400 Sierra Blvd, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
960 sqft
Mediterranean-style living in Arden. Community features include a well-equipped fitness center and a BBQ and picnic area. Close to Downtown Sacramento and the American River bike trail.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
5 Units Available
Cobble Oaks
12155 Tributary Point Dr, Gold River, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,725
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartments located just off US Highway 50 with easy access to shopping and fine dining. Apartments have walk-in closets and recent renovations. Community features a tennis court, yoga and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Encina
5 Units Available
Courtyard at Artisan Square
1503 Fulton Ave, Arden-Arcade, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A nice mixture of beauty and comfort, these units offer easy access to I-80 and Hwy 50, restaurants, Sac State University, and more. Units provide quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Carmichael, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Carmichael renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

