Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments community garden courtyard e-payments guest parking key fob access lobby smoke-free community

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Abby Creek Apartment Homes, the best apartments for rent in Carmichael, California. Carmichael's best kept secret is located in the heart of Sacramento County, just minutes away from downtown Sacramento. Abby Creek is a 114 unit complex offering one bedroom, two bedroom, and townhome floor plans, complete with all the luxuries and amenities for comfortable apartment living. Your new apartment in Carmichael comes with a full size stackable washer and dryer for your convenience. Our newly remodeled apartments in Carmichael include kitchens with full-size appliances, central air conditioning and heating, as well as walk-in closets and separate vanities in most homes.