Amenities
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Abby Creek Apartment Homes, the best apartments for rent in Carmichael, California. Carmichael's best kept secret is located in the heart of Sacramento County, just minutes away from downtown Sacramento. Abby Creek is a 114 unit complex offering one bedroom, two bedroom, and townhome floor plans, complete with all the luxuries and amenities for comfortable apartment living. Your new apartment in Carmichael comes with a full size stackable washer and dryer for your convenience. Our newly remodeled apartments in Carmichael include kitchens with full-size appliances, central air conditioning and heating, as well as walk-in closets and separate vanities in most homes.