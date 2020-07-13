All apartments in Carmichael
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

Abby Creek

5820 Fair Oaks Blvd · (916) 507-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5820 Fair Oaks Blvd, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,219

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,445

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abby Creek.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
community garden
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
smoke-free community
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome to Abby Creek Apartment Homes, the best apartments for rent in Carmichael, California. Carmichael's best kept secret is located in the heart of Sacramento County, just minutes away from downtown Sacramento. Abby Creek is a 114 unit complex offering one bedroom, two bedroom, and townhome floor plans, complete with all the luxuries and amenities for comfortable apartment living. Your new apartment in Carmichael comes with a full size stackable washer and dryer for your convenience. Our newly remodeled apartments in Carmichael include kitchens with full-size appliances, central air conditioning and heating, as well as walk-in closets and separate vanities in most homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $300 (studio and 1 bedroom); $400 (townehome and 2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, height, and weight apply. See property rules for details.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abby Creek have any available units?
Abby Creek has 2 units available starting at $1,219 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Abby Creek have?
Some of Abby Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abby Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Abby Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abby Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Abby Creek is pet friendly.
Does Abby Creek offer parking?
Yes, Abby Creek offers parking.
Does Abby Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abby Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abby Creek have a pool?
Yes, Abby Creek has a pool.
Does Abby Creek have accessible units?
No, Abby Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Abby Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abby Creek has units with dishwashers.
Does Abby Creek have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Abby Creek has units with air conditioning.
