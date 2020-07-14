Amenities
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land. Residents at Westwood Apartments enjoy easy accesses to parks, schools, airport, shopping, restaurants and major bus lines. Westwood Apartments offer spacious newly designed studio, one-, two- and three bedroom floor plans equipped with dishwashers, microwave ovens, oversized closets, dramatic cathedral ceilings, new cabinet hardware*, wood-like flooring* and large patio/balconies. Our beautiful community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, fitness center and two 24-hour laundry facilities. *Select Homes Only