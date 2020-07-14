All apartments in Carmichael
Westwood

4900 Marconi Ave · (833) 444-3118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4900 Marconi Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Greenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2860-08 · Avail. Oct 22

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit 2868-01 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2875-02 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,342

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2864-01 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westwood.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
e-payments
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
package receiving
smoke-free community
Come discover what is new at the Westwood Apartments in Carmichael, CA! Located in the heart of Sacramento our tranquil community is charmingly landscaped with redwoods, flowering vines sprawled throughout our seven acres of land. Residents at Westwood Apartments enjoy easy accesses to parks, schools, airport, shopping, restaurants and major bus lines. Westwood Apartments offer spacious newly designed studio, one-, two- and three bedroom floor plans equipped with dishwashers, microwave ovens, oversized closets, dramatic cathedral ceilings, new cabinet hardware*, wood-like flooring* and large patio/balconies.  Our beautiful community amenities include a sparkling pool and spa, fitness center and two 24-hour laundry facilities. *Select Homes Only

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - $700
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 for one, $750 for two
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, covered, tandem parking, all free.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westwood have any available units?
Westwood has 4 units available starting at $1,124 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westwood have?
Some of Westwood's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westwood currently offering any rent specials?
Westwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Westwood is pet friendly.
Does Westwood offer parking?
Yes, Westwood offers parking.
Does Westwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westwood have a pool?
Yes, Westwood has a pool.
Does Westwood have accessible units?
No, Westwood does not have accessible units.
Does Westwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Westwood have units with air conditioning?
No, Westwood does not have units with air conditioning.
