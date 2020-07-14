Amenities
Vista Torre Apartments is a luxury apartment community with 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that have been completely renovated!
2 Bedrooms starting at $1,845
3 Bedrooms starting at $1,945
On the cutting edge of technology, Vista Torre is pioneering SMART HOME living at its best! Nestled on the edge of Fair Oaks and Carmichael, Vista Torre is within walking distance to shopping, boutiques, nature trails, fine dining, golf and the American River Parkway. Call us today to tour one of our beautiful apartment homes!