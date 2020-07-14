All apartments in Carmichael
Carmichael, CA
Vista Torre
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

Vista Torre

5959 Van Alstine Ave · (916) 299-3812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5959 Van Alstine Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608
Carmichael Colony

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Torre.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
furnished
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
dog park
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Vista Torre Apartments is a luxury apartment community with 2 and 3 bedroom apartments that have been completely renovated!
2 Bedrooms starting at $1,845
3 Bedrooms starting at $1,945

On the cutting edge of technology, Vista Torre is pioneering SMART HOME living at its best! Nestled on the edge of Fair Oaks and Carmichael, Vista Torre is within walking distance to shopping, boutiques, nature trails, fine dining, golf and the American River Parkway. Call us today to tour one of our beautiful apartment homes!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Runs $80 2 bedroom-$90 3 bedroom
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Torre have any available units?
Vista Torre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmichael, CA.
What amenities does Vista Torre have?
Some of Vista Torre's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Torre currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Torre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Torre pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Torre is pet friendly.
Does Vista Torre offer parking?
Yes, Vista Torre offers parking.
Does Vista Torre have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Torre offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Torre have a pool?
Yes, Vista Torre has a pool.
Does Vista Torre have accessible units?
Yes, Vista Torre has accessible units.
Does Vista Torre have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Torre has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista Torre have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vista Torre has units with air conditioning.
