Orchard City Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:42 PM

Orchard City Lofts

190 Dillon Avenue · (408) 882-1643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008
Central Campbell

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 100 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 200 · Avail. now

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard City Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 16-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (1 bedroom), $1000 (2 bedroom), $1200 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions:
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Garages available. All residences have private garages. Please call for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orchard City Lofts have any available units?
Orchard City Lofts has 2 units available starting at $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Campbell, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Campbell Rent Report.
What amenities does Orchard City Lofts have?
Some of Orchard City Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard City Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard City Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard City Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard City Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Orchard City Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Orchard City Lofts offers parking.
Does Orchard City Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard City Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard City Lofts have a pool?
No, Orchard City Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Orchard City Lofts have accessible units?
No, Orchard City Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Orchard City Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard City Lofts has units with dishwashers.
