Orchard City Lofts

Location
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA 95008 Central Campbell
Price and availability
VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO
Studio
Unit 100 · Avail. now
$2,495
Studio · 1 Bath · 460 sqft
1 Bedroom
Unit 200 · Avail. now
$3,125
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 16-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)