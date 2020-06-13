Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

43 Accessible Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Doerr-Steindorf
1 Unit Available
1832 Alta Mira PL
1832 Alta Mira Pl, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
720 sqft
Quiet, very low density cul-de-sac location with plenty of street parking. Big front & rear yards with access from kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Millic-Phelps
1 Unit Available
1367 Phelps Ave
1367 Phelps Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
1107 sqft
1367 Phelps Ave, #1 is a 3 Bed / 2.0 Bath, 1107 square foot Condo.
Results within 5 miles of Campbell
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
43 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,583
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,050
1245 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1318 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown San Jose close to freeway 87 and 280 and nearby shops and restaurants. Community has gym, business center, pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Muir
12 Units Available
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,965
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,205
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
950 sqft
Welcome to Cherrywood, a unique community of San Jose apartment homes in a park-like landscaped setting. Make yourself at home within a tranquil enclave of comfortable homes, with a choice of floor plans to match your lifestyle.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
20 Units Available
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,300
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1167 sqft
Sleek homes with wood-style flooring, quartz countertops, and air-conditioning. Ample community amenities, including a rooftop patio, gaming area, and bike racks. Near the Race light rail station. Easy access to I-280.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,490
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,190
1453 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
32 Units Available
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,295
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,540
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1097 sqft
Great location in Silicon Valley, close to U.S. 101, I-280 and I-880. Units feature luxurious touches like a gourmet kitchen, spa-inspired bathroom and soaring ceilings. Community has shared outdoor space, courtyards and private Triangle Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Jose
20 Units Available
The Pierce
2 Pierce Avenue, San Jose, CA
Studio
$2,239
620 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,481
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,908
1163 sqft
A modern, upscale community. Several apartments and townhome options to choose from. On-site resort-style pool, rooftop lounge and media screening room. EV charging stations provided. New construction homes. Resident events.
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,397
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,003
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
9 Units Available
Alderwood Apartments
900 Pepper Tree Ln, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom, smoke-free apartments near Santa Clara High School, parks and shopping. All units have granite counters, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Carport included in lease. Facilities include 24-hour gym and pool. Small pets welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 09:28am
$
27 Units Available
Latitude 37
1255 & 1277 Babb Court, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,520
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,880
1579 sqft
More residences available at Latitude 37 Phase 2, with a variety of floor plans to suit your lifestyle! Latitude 37 is a newer, low-rise, luxury apartment community conveniently located in Willow Glen, within San Jose.
Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
8 Units Available
Vivere Los Gatos
137 Riviera Dr, Los Gatos, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,261
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with plank wood flooring, updated cabinetry and plush carpeting. Community features a fitness center and outdoor entertainment lounge with kitchen.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Hidden Lake
3375 Homestead Rd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Highway 62 and Homestead Shopping Center. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, and patio or balcony. Community has pool, gym, hot tub and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:39am
Erikson
24 Units Available
One Pearl Place
5230 Terner Way, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,498
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1088 sqft
Welcome to a world of refinement. One Pearl Place offers personalized service and unsurpassed attention to detail. Here, California living is showcased by linking the harmony of nature in a relaxing setting of Northern European design.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2441 Austin Place
2441 Austin Place, Santa Clara, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1389 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed / 2 Bath gorgeous single family home near Henry Schmidt Park.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
35 N. 11th Street
35 North 11th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,695
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
35 N. 11th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 375 square foot studio unit situated in downtown Victorian house. This studio has a full kitchen, small bath, and a moderately sized living area. Located in Downtown San Jose.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
180 South 15th Street
180 South 15th Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
500 sqft
180 South 15th Street, Unit #3 San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 500 square foot ground floor Apartment located in a very quiet neighborhood in Downtown San Jose.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Downtown San Jose
1 Unit Available
430 North 2nd Street
430 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,475
250 sqft
430 North 2nd Street, Unit F San Jose, CA 95112 Welcome home to this studio apartment located in Downtown San Jose in a cute Victorian Style house that has been converted to apartments.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39am
Burbank
1 Unit Available
50 Cleveland Avenue
50 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Clara County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
450 sqft
50 Cleveland Avenue, Unit #4 San Jose, CA 95128 Welcome home to this 1 Bed / 1.0 Bath, 450 square foot Apartment located in the Burbank district of San Jose near Valley Fair Mall and Santana Row.

June 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Campbell rents declined moderately over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,440 for a two-bedroom. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Campbell, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    As rents have increased marginally in Campbell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Campbell.
    • While Campbell's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

