161 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with balcony
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 4
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 9
1 of 30
1 of 32
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 3
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 28
1 of 29
1 of 18
1 of 8
1 of 31
"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )
Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.
Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Campbell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.