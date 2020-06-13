Apartment List
/
CA
/
campbell
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:49 AM

161 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Union
9 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,162
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,588
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,685
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Campbell
2 Units Available
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,500
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Central Campbell
6 Units Available
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,955
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,270
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:07am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Villas at Campbell
1670 Whitwood Lane #1, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,349
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**Our Team is Here to Help! In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Union
4 Units Available
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
207 Malley Way
207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,295
2166 sqft
Touring Options: *PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
408 Darryl Dr
408 Darryl Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,950
3048 sqft
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Magliocco-Huff
6 Units Available
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,931
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
West Campbell
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Manor Apartments
3915 Hamilton Ave #16, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,910
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hamilton Manor is a pleasant apartment community near San Tomas Expressway, on the border between San Jose and Campbell. It offers 1 and 2 bedroom units with an emphasis on comfort, value, and convenience, at reasonable rates.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castlemont
24 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Del Marietta-Southwest
11 Units Available
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,905
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,053
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Dry Creek
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,305
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
20 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,548
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,410
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,887
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:19am
$
Lynhaven
32 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,780
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Willow Glen
18 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Farnam
7 Units Available
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
City Guide for Campbell, CA

"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Campbell, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Campbell renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Campbell 1 BedroomsCampbell 2 BedroomsCampbell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCampbell 3 BedroomsCampbell Accessible ApartmentsCampbell Apartments with Balcony
Campbell Apartments with GarageCampbell Apartments with GymCampbell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCampbell Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCampbell Apartments with ParkingCampbell Apartments with Pool
Campbell Apartments with Washer-DryerCampbell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCampbell Furnished ApartmentsCampbell Pet Friendly PlacesCampbell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CA
Pleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CABurlingame, CANewark, CAPittsburg, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central CampbellWest Campbell
Union

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley
University of California-San Francisco