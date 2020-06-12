Apartment List
208 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,295
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.

West Campbell
1 Unit Available
408 Darryl Dr
408 Darryl Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1400 sqft
Great Location with Fireplace and Hardwood Floors - This is an ideal location is in the West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

San Tomas
1 Unit Available
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1162 S San Tomas Aquino Rd
1162 South San Tomas Aquino Road, Campbell, CA
Absolutely stunning one of a kind newly built Campbell home.

San Tomas
1 Unit Available
1153 Capri Dr
1153 Capri Drive, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1383 sqft
Located off Hacienda Avenue near Winchester Blvd. This two story Townhome is feels like a single family home because there are no common walls within the living quarters.

Central Campbell
1 Unit Available
207 Malley Way
207 Malley Way, Campbell, CA
Touring Options: *PLEASE NOTE: In order to deter potential scammer activity, we have this property set up in SAFE mode. All viewings will need to be approved prior. Cal-Western Property Management will never ask you to wire funds.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.

1 Unit Available
189 Smith Ranch Court
189 Smith Ranch Court, Los Gatos, CA
Available 07/03/20 Smith Ranch Court, TOP LOS GATOS SCHOOLS - Property Id: 58833 The covered entry porch welcomes you home.

Country Lane
1 Unit Available
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,350
1400 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

West Campbell
1 Unit Available
3954 Bismarck Drive
3954 Bismarck Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Pleasing, unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms single-family home property rental on a quiet and peaceful West Campbell neighborhood in Campbell.

Farnam
1 Unit Available
2288 Shelley Avenue
2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1259 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Cambrian
1 Unit Available
2092 Cirone Way
2092 Cirone Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1750 sqft
Cambrian 3BR/2BA Home Near HWY 85 & 17! - Lovely & Spacious home in the Cambrian Park Neighborhood w/ Hardwood Floors, Newer Paint Throughout Interior, Newer Window Coverings & Dual Pane Windows. Covered Patio leading into a large Backyard.

Bucknall
1 Unit Available
2418 Grandby Dr
2418 Grandby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1379 sqft
2418 Grandby Dr Available 06/16/20 Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath West San Jose Gem! Campbell Union Schools! - This beautiful updated west San Jose home features gleaming hardwood floors, updated light fixtures, recessed lighting, dual pane windows and

West Campbell
1 Unit Available
1344 PILAND DRIVE
1344 Piland Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1248 sqft
1344 PILAND DRIVE Available 07/01/20 CAMPBELL AREA - Nicely updated home in great condition.

Parker
1 Unit Available
4547 Tomrick Ave
4547 Tomrick Avenue, San Jose, CA
This gorgeous home located in desirable Cambrian Park neighborhood offers nearly 1,500 square feet with 4-bedrooms and 2- full bathrooms. Offering a spacious layout with separate living and family room.

1 Unit Available
218 Altura Vis
218 Altura Vista, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2230 sqft
Updated beautiful townhouse in a great location at the top of Altura Vista in a cul de sac. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. High vaulted ceilings in the living room gives the property an airy and spacious feel.

Willow Glen
1 Unit Available
1254 Ridley Way
1254 Ridley Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2736 sqft
Willow Glen 3 Bedroom Home a few blocks from famous downtown Willow Glen! What a location! This 3 bedroom 3 bath home is located across the street Willow Street Frank Bramhall Park on a beautiful tree lined street.

1 Unit Available
14665 La Rinconada Dr
14665 La Rinconada Drive, Santa Clara County, CA
Welcome to Los Gatos Living at its finest! This gorgeous single level 5 bedroom 4000+/-sq.ft.

1 Unit Available
387 School Ct
387 School Ct, Los Gatos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
2026 sqft
This gorgeous 2-story, newer construction home (2017) is located in the beautiful Town of Los Gatos. With over 2,000 SF, this spacious home offers 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and is appointed with beautiful finishes and materials throughout.

1 Unit Available
356 Santana Row Apt 320
356 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
2368 sqft
Welcome to the exclusive and luxurious enclave at Villa Cornet. This townhome was recently renovated and move-in ready! This European inspired villa is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home with approximately 2,368 square feet of luxury living.

1 Unit Available
215 Nob Hill Way
215 Nob Hill Way, Los Gatos, CA
This stunning Los Gatos cul-de-sac home offers nearly 2,600 square feet with 5 full bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, and impressive finishes throughout.

The Villas
1 Unit Available
527 Villa Centre WAY
527 Villa Centre Way, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,445
1740 sqft
Upscale, modern, secure & private single-family home within a 5 min. walk (600 ft.) of Santana Row & and 8 min. walk to Valley Fair Mall.

Bucknall
1 Unit Available
4417 Grimsby DR
4417 Grimsby Drive, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1201 sqft
Welcome to this wonderful home on a tree-lined street in a prime, West San Jose neighborhood. Top-ranked schools (Baker, Moreland, Prospect) and Harker are nearby.Convenient access to commutes routes and shopping.

June 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Campbell rents declined moderately over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,440 for a two-bedroom. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Campbell, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    As rents have increased marginally in Campbell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Campbell.
    • While Campbell's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

