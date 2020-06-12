Apartment List
188 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA

Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
North Campbell
10 Units Available
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,105
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
Union
8 Units Available
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,643
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Central Campbell
14 Units Available
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,020
1064 sqft
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
East Campbell
11 Units Available
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1093 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Union
9 Units Available
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 06:37am
Central Campbell
18 Units Available
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,030
1034 sqft
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Union
4 Units Available
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,325
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Campbell
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Lynhaven
33 Units Available
Lynhaven
919 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
1159 sqft
NOW VIRTUAL LEASING! Welcome to Lynhaven Apartments: a tranquil sanctuary, in the heart of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
21 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,917
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Dry Creek
10 Units Available
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Willow Glen
19 Units Available
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Castlemont
25 Units Available
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.

1 of 10

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Barbera-Stokes
1 Unit Available
1497 De Rose Way #109
1497 De Rose Way, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,698
1345 sqft
West San Jose Condo - Charming, spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath 1st floor condo with patio located near Leigh and Southwest Expressway. New laminate flooring in the kitchen and living room can new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 Casitas Bulevar
117 Casitas Bulevar, Los Gatos, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1268 sqft
Newly Remodeled End Unit with over 200K in Upgrades in Los Gatos Gated Community of Rinconada Hills - Welcome home to luxury living at its finest! Rinconada Hills Gated Community offers many amenities right outside your door step! Enjoy peace of
Results within 5 miles of Campbell
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
Garden Alameda
20 Units Available
Modera the Alameda
787 the Alameda, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1103 sqft
Prime location close to theater venues, restaurants and the CalTrain. modern apartments have industrial design with high ceilings and wood-plank floors. Community has parking and a restaurant space.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 06:06am
$
76 Units Available
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
964 sqft
Located in the heart of San Joses premier district, Modera San Pedro Square is filled with excitement and features one- and two-bedroom apartment homes amid a stunning array of amenities.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Loma Linda
45 Units Available
Park Kiely
355 Kiely Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,506
1110 sqft
Located close to the Bay Area, with easy access to I-280, these newly renovated units have hardwood floors, private patios and walk-in closets. Residents have access to a basketball court and a swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
57 Units Available
Hearth
2870 Kaiser Dr, Santa Clara, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,419
1140 sqft
Pet-friendly community with rooftop pool, fitness center. Furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, fireplace, hardwoods, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, gym, bike storage, parking. Near Central Park, schools, public transit.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
42 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,586
1130 sqft
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Northlake
12 Units Available
La Terraza
470 Saratoga Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1174 sqft
Offering a variety of floor plans, this development includes amenities like an on-site fitness center, business center and onsite recycling. Each unit offers high-speed internet, a gas fireplace, and custom cabinetry and countertops.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown San Jose
23 Units Available
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,880
1150 sqft
This community is only minutes from the San Jose Market Center and Guadalupe River Park. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include garage parking, hot tub, pool and gym. Furnished units are available.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Downtown San Jose
40 Units Available
Centerra Apartments
77 N Almaden Blvd, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,572
1203 sqft
Stylish community with rooftop lounge and outdoor kitchen as well as a private event hall for residents to use. Ground floor shopping for convenience. Apartments feature full size w/d, walk-in closets and open-concept living areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1304 sqft
Elements Apartments are chic, luxury accommodations within walking distance of the boutiques in Willow Glen. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry hookups.

June 2020 Campbell Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Campbell Rent Report. Campbell rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Campbell rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Campbell rents declined moderately over the past month

Campbell rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Campbell stand at $1,946 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,440 for a two-bedroom. Campbell's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Jose Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Campbell, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Jose metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Cupertino has the most expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $5,130; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 2.1% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Gilroy has the least expensive rents in the San Jose metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,392; additionally, the city has seen rent growth of 0.0% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Campbell

    As rents have increased marginally in Campbell, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Campbell is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego.
    • Campbell's median two-bedroom rent of $2,440 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Campbell.
    • While Campbell's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%), Portland (-0.4%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Campbell than most large cities. For example, Dallas has a median 2BR rent of $1,136, where Campbell is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Jose
    $2,120
    $2,660
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Sunnyvale
    $2,330
    $2,920
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Santa Clara
    $2,250
    $2,820
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Mountain View
    $2,170
    $2,720
    -0.9%
    -0.6%
    Milpitas
    $2,430
    $3,050
    -0.4%
    1.8%
    Palo Alto
    $2,570
    $3,220
    -0.2%
    3.4%
    Cupertino
    $4,090
    $5,130
    -1.6%
    -2.1%
    Gilroy
    $1,910
    $2,390
    0
    1.4%
    Campbell
    $1,950
    $2,440
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    Los Gatos
    $2,070
    $2,610
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

