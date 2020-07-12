275 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Campbell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
East Campbell
Revere Campbell
1725 S Bascom Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,210
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,537
1233 sqft
Conveniently located between Los Gatos Creek and the Hamilton Shopping Center in Campbell. Interior amenities include Euro-style cabinetry, modern Whirlpool appliances, and walk-in closets. Pool, garden, and gym available for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
15 Units Available
Central Campbell
Avalon Campbell
508 Railway Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,783
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Hardwood floors and air conditioning. Gourmet kitchens feature stainless steel appliances. Olympic-size pool and dog park on site. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
$
8 Units Available
Union
Woodleaf
325 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,237
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
825 sqft
Newly remodeled units with granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to downtown and biking trails of Los Gatos. Community amenities include hot tub, pool and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
North Campbell
The Franciscan Apartments
601 Almarida Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,334
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,979
1000 sqft
Units include fully-equipped kitchens, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer. Community has a pool, hot tub and gym. Great location in Silicon Valley close to Santana Row and downtown San Jose.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
7 Units Available
Central Campbell
Brentwood
200 Hollis Ave, Campbell, CA
Studio
$1,795
395 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,195
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
855 sqft
These studio and 1-2 bedroom furnished apartments feature air conditioning and fans as well as in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with carport, pool and bbq/grill. Near San Tomas Expressway, shopping and a movie theater.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
5 Units Available
Union
Pruneyard West
201 Michael Dr, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
944 sqft
This landscaped apartment complex is down the road from a park and features resident carports, an on-site laundry and a community pool. Pet-friendly units have air conditioning, carpeting, private patio/balcony and fully equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
9 Units Available
Union
The Parc at Pruneyard
225 Union Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
950 sqft
A beautiful and comfortable development, this community offers an on-site pet park, gym and clubhouse. Units offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans complete with quartz countertops, wood floors and large closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
10 Units Available
Central Campbell
300 Railway Apartments
300 Railway Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,472
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now open for tours! Situated on the outskirts of the San Jose area, Campbell retains a distinctly small-town environment while allowing convenient access to the bigger cities nearby.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Central Campbell
Orchard City Lofts
190 Dillon Avenue, Campbell, CA
Studio
$2,495
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,125
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine your world in our brand new 1, 2 and 2 bedroom + loft luxury residences located just steps from the vibrant shopping, dining, and nightlife of Downtown Campbell. Please call us for an appointment today!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
West Campbell
The Greenery Apartment Homes
999 W Hamilton Ave, Campbell, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
834 sqft
Great serenity, great value. The Greenery is a lush, beautiful, and peaceful community, green with trees, gardens, and pathways.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
1165 Smith Ave. L
1165 Smith Avenue, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
Unit L Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 2 bd 2.5 bath nice quiet Campbell area - Property Id: 319187 Nice quiet neighborhood, great schools, 2 large bd 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West Campbell
1174 Bismarck Drive
1174 Bismarck Drive, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1174 Bismarck Drive Available 07/18/20 Remodeled duplex, 2 bedroom + office in Campbell - Clean and bright, this 2 bedroom + office home is located on a tree lined street just off Hamilton Ave, near Westgate.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Campbell
219 Victor Avenue
219 Victor Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1210 sqft
Beautiful and Updated Campbell Home - Well-kept and updated Campbell Home with beautifully manicured front and back yards! 3 bedrooms, one of which has two separate entries and could alternatively be used as an office.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
1840 Los Encantos Ct
1840 Los Encantos Court, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1739 sqft
LOS GATOS - Town House with designer updates throughout - LOS GATOS Type: Townhouse Address: 1840 Los Encantos Ct, Los Gatos, CA. 95032 Location: Pollard Rd, More Ave Rooms: 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathrooms, two story, two car garage, Sq. feet:1739 approx.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Tomas
725 W Hacienda Ave Campbell
725 West Hacienda Avenue, Campbell, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1670 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months plus Move In discount of 75% Off if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Campbell
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA 95008
118 Salice Way, Campbell, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1141 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed820fa8f6f1752fadaaa0a This is a well-maintained and updated townhouse with a one car attached garage and one extra permitted parking spot outside.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
Aventino
200 Winchester Cir, Los Gatos, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,359
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,952
1333 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans. Units feature wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, plush carpeting and modern detailing. Community is close to the Los Gatos Creek Trail.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Levare
377 Santana Row, San Jose, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,015
1385 sqft
Close to Santana Row mall. Boutique community of flats and townhomes with floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood laminate floors, and quality appliances. Select homes feature roof decks. On-site entertainment lounge and courtyard with picnic areas.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
10 Units Available
Farnam
Pebble Creek
3685 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,230
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
935 sqft
Pet-friendly community with light-filled 1-2 bedroom apartment homes. Modern kitchens with dishwashers and stoves, in-unit washer/dryer and huge closets. Amenities include resort-style swimming pool and spa and outdoor BBQ/grill.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
5 Units Available
Magliocco-Huff
Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,015
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,361
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1331 sqft
Located in the heart of the city. On-site cooking pavilion, resort-style heated pool, outdoor fireplace, and a fitness center. Large kitchens with granite countertops and steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
14 Units Available
Castlemont
Village of Taxco
1324 S Winchester Blvd, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
995 sqft
Conveniently located close to Starbucks, Rite Aid and a Light Rail Station. Units include granite counters, microwave, patio or balcony. Community features gym, hot tub, and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
10 Units Available
Dry Creek
Shadow Creek
2474 S Bascom Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
990 sqft
The pet-friendly community offers a resort-like pool, fitness center, and barbecue grills. One- and two-bedroom apartment interiors have spacious closets, patios or decks, and well-equipped kitchens. In quaint, small-town Campbell south of San Jose.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Willow Glen
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave, San Jose, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,405
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,805
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, minutes from downtown Campbell. Residents enjoy on-site laundry, parking, and gym. Units include walk in closets, air conditioning, patio or balcony, and ceiling fans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Del Marietta-Southwest
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,812
438 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
890 sqft
Located just a stone's throw from the heart of Silicon Valley, these one-, two, and three-bedroom apartments include pet-friendly units, walk-in closets, modern kitchens, included appliances, vaulted ceilings, and large patios and balconies.
"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )

Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.

Having trouble with Craigslist Campbell? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Campbell, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Campbell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

