275 Apartments for rent in Campbell, CA with parking
"God bless the concrete and the chaos it keeps / This town belongs to me / The wind from the ocean it whistles in trees / This town belongs to me." (-- Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards, "Campbell, CA" )
Psychics, skaters, punk rockers and scholars all of them have called Campbell, California their home over time. Sandwiched between San Jose and Los Gatos, Campbell owes a lot of its growth in the last few decades to the success of the Silicon Valley start-ups that have called it and the surrounding area home. The city of Campbell itself is almost entirely residential, but it is very lively and active: the citizens are always on the go.
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Campbell apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.